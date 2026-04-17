Discount Shopping News
Discount chain BJ's Wholesale Club to open first Texas store in Forney
A discount warehouse chain is about to make its official Texas debut: BJ’s Wholesale Club, a membership-based warehouse club from the Northeast, will open a location in Forney, at 11150 E. US Hwy. 80, with an opening date set for Friday, April 24.
According to a release, an accompanying gas station will open on Friday, April 17.
BJ’s offers value on everyday essentials in a convenient one-stop shop. Members save on fresh food, produce, full-service deli items, bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, consumer electronics, and more. Members enjoy the "treasure-hunt" shopping experience, discovering new items on each visit.
Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 263 clubs and 201 BJ's Gas locations in 21 states.
The Forney location will be BJ’s 264th club and 202nd gas station. The company plans to open three more Texas clubs --- in Waxahachie, southwest Fort Worth, and Grand Prairie — in the coming weeks, with Mesquite opening in a few months.
“BJ’s Wholesale Club has been delivering unbeatable value and convenience to members for over 40 years,” says BJ’s Wholesale Club chairman and CEO Bob Eddy in a statement. “Launching our Texas operations is a milestone for our company, and we know our model of saving up to 25 percent off grocery store prices every day will resonate with families in Forney and across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We’re energized by the enthusiasm we’ve seen in the community and are eager to welcome families to BJ’s.”
BJ’s members can choose from several convenient time-saving options, whether shopping online or in-club, which include curbside pickup, same-day delivery, and shipping ·available on BJs.com). Members shopping in-club can use ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout line.
Other perks include:
• Low grocery prices: Members can save up to 25 percent off grocery store prices every day
• Risk-free membership: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s money-back guarantee
• BJ’s coupons and manufacturers’ coupons: Members can combine BJ’s coupons with many manufacturers’ coupons to maximize savings
BJ’s is committed to nourishing the communities it serves via overtures such as its partnership with Feeding America and its network of food banks, providing more than 165 million meals for those in need.
Locally, BJ’s is supporting Forney Food Pantry with a $25,000 grant to further support access, storage, and distribution of nutritious food and hygiene supplies.
To celebrate the opening, the new BJ’s Gas location at 11150 E US Hwy. 80 in Forney will offer members gas at $2 per gallon for one day only on Wednesday, April 22, from 6:30 am-6 pm. The promotion applies to regular gas and has a 30-gallon limit.
Shoppers who haven’t joined can sign up here. Limited-time membership offers start at $20 for one year and include 10 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas for the first six months after the club opens.