Shopping News
New shop at Dallas Farmers Market to showcase local women-owned brands
A new shop is coming to the Dallas Farmers Market that will champion local women-owned brands: Called The Mosaic Makers Collective, it's at The Shops at Harvest Lofts, at 1011 S. Pearl Expwy. #160B, in a street-level storefront directly across from the Farmers Market shed.
The 1100-square-foot store will sell apparel, stationery, lotions, soap, jewelry, and accessories, all produced by Texas women. It's a spinoff of the original Mosaic, opened in Bishop Arts in 2018 by entrepreneur Katy Schilthuis, an artisan herself who wanted to build community.
“I like to see myself as an incubator for women-owned businesses,” she says. ”Running your own business can be challenging. You do a lot of things very independently, and it sometimes feels like you're doing it alone."
“I started doing markets and events as my stationery company and met a lot of women like me who were really hustling and doing it by themselves, and I just knew there was this need for us to support one another and grow together," she says.
She began Mosaic in a 200-square-foot space in Bishop Arts with about eight artists. More makers joined, the collective grew, and it moved to a larger spot at 401 N. Bishop Ave.
"We're now representing about 150 women and still have a long wait list,” Schilthuis says. “So new locations for us are always opportunities to not only spread the word in our mission, but also promote some new voices as we open new shops.”
Schilthuis says she’s excited about bringing the shop to the Dallas Farmers Market, which has become a staple for local shopping. The new store boasts an industrial decorative theme with polished cement floors, exposed brick and shiny corrugated steel walls, and a garage-door facade that lifts open to create a breezy indoor-outdoor atmosphere.
Vendors run the gamut: scented candles by Goddess Glow Holistic Care, floral cotton tea towels by Designs With Jamie, "Saddle Up" T-shirts by Girl Riot Society, bandanna-printed playing cards by Rebecca Campean, bath salts, men's beard care products, jerky for dogs, and gifts ideas of all kinds.
Beyond offering opportunities to shop local and woman-owned, the Mosaic Makers Collective is big on mentorship and coaching. Brand owners get access to growth tips, community, and interactive learning opportunities — from product and pricing strategies, package design, and selling at markets.
"We offer a full coaching program to all of the women who are a part of the collective, including one-on-one coaching throughout the year," Schilthuis says. “My goal is for [the brands] to take a spot with us and really challenge themselves and dive right in and do what they need to do to really grow their business.”
Saturday’s opening celebration is from 11 am-4 pm, with festivities, drinks, snacks, and a jewelry pop-up: Bound Jewelry Bar, which specializes in customized, permanently welded pieces, will be making its first Dallas Farmers Market appearance as part of the celebration.
“We work with businesses who have been around for 20 years, are in lots of stores and doing really well, and then others that are brand new," Schilthuis says. "So I see this shop as a chance for them to come in and learn and grow.”