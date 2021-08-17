New $120 million hospital delivered to Dallas suburb experiencing off-the-charts growth

The booming Dallas suburb of Celina is poised to get its first hospital.

The $120 million, 85,000-square-foot Celina Regional Medical Center is planned for a 13-acre site at the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway and Punk Carter Parkway. On August 10, the Celina City Council unanimously approved a special-use permit for the hospital, which is set to employ 180 people. No construction timetable was available for the project.

Currently, the closest hospitals to Celina are in Frisco and McKinney. The town is about 40 miles north of Dallas.

“It’s envisioned that the Dallas North Tollway corridor will have several hospitals along its corridor over time,” Dusty McAfee, the city’s development services director, told the Celina City Council.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based planning and design consulting firm Kimley-Horn submitted the permit application on behalf of one of its clients. City documents don’t show the name of the client. A city spokeswoman couldn’t be reached for comment.

The new hospital will likely be busy. Projections show Celina’s population eventually will reach 378,000. The city estimates the current population at 28,000. Through May 31, Celina issued 1,352 residential building permits this year, surpassing the much bigger Frisco (1,283).

Earlier this month, Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it is building more 11,000 homes and apartments on 3,200 acres in Celina.

Celina is also one of Dallas' most affluent suburbs.

In January, a ranking from data provider HomeSnacks showed the town catapulted 11 spots — from No. 14 to No. 3 — on the newest list of Texas’ wealthiest cities. Median household income sits at $124,375, the survey showed, the unemployment rate is 1 percent, and the poverty rate is 0.7 percent.