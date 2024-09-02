Punching in
Texas labors as 7th hardest-working state in America for 2024
Texas residents are among the most industrious workers in the country, according to WalletHub's annual "Hardest-Working States in America (2024)" study. The Lone Star State ranks No. 7 this year.
Despite still ranking in the top 10, though, Texas has seemingly become a little less driven over the last six years. Texas ranked No. 4 most industrious state for two years in a row starting in 2019, then slipped to No. 5 in 2021 and 2022, then to No. 6 in 2023. And here we've arrived at No. 7.
The 2024 report ranked each state based on two major categories: "Direct Work Factors," which cover average workweek hours, employment rates, and the rate of "idle youth" (a.k.a. the measure of 18 to 24-year-old residents who aren't enrolled in school, have no job, or a high school diploma or GED); and "Indirect Work Factors," such as the share of workers with multiple jobs, average commute times, and other employment data.
Outshining the Lone Star State as the No. 1 hardest-working state in America is North Dakota, with a score of 66.54 points out of a possible 100. Rounding out the top five are Alaska (No. 2), Nebraska (No. 3), Wyoming (No. 4), and South Dakota (No. 5).
Texas was less than 10 points away from the No. 1 spot, scoring 56.86 points, and ranked No. 4 nationally in the "Direct Work Factors" category. Unfortunately, the state suffered in the national "Indirect Work Factors" ranking and only came in at No. 31.
Texans have the second-longest workweeks in America, right behind Alaska, but the study doesn't give details on how long the average workweek is in Texas. The state also has the fifth-lowest annual volunteer hours per resident, likely because Texans are too busy at their day jobs (or are too exhausted after work) to volunteer their time anywhere else.
In May 2024, over 15.26 million people were part of the state’s civilian workforce (which excludes active-duty military personnel), according to the Texas Workforce Commission. May marked the 10th consecutive month where Texas set a record-high level for jobs growth.
“Texas continues to outpace the nation in nearly all industries and continues to increase the number of employed Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “With job opportunities increasing, students and job seekers have multiple resources to help navigate the job market and create a career pathway.”
Irving succeeded as the No. 2 most hardworking city in America in a separate WalletHub report from February 2024, while Dallas ranked No. 7.
Being known for efficiency and productivity is a good reputation for Texas workers to hold, but WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe emphasizes that taking time to relax and reset is equally important for sustaining a determined workforce.
"It’s undeniable that America has fostered a culture of hard work, with people working longer hours than residents of other developed countries and often leaving vacation time on the table," Happe said. "Working hard is commendable, but people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health."
The top 10 hardest working states are:
- No. 1 – North Dakota
- No. 2 – Alaska
- No. 3 – Nebraska
- No. 4 – Wyoming
- No. 5 – South Dakota
- No. 6 – Maryland
- No. 7 – Texas
- No. 8 – Colorado
- No. 9 – New Hampshire
- No. 10 – Kansas