'50s house in Dallas' Casa View neighborhood has pretty green bathroom

There's a house in the northeast Dallas neighborhood of Casa View Oaks for sale from the '50s which is mostly still intact — including two bathrooms with original tile.

Located at 2621 San Medina Ave., the house has 1,528 square feet, with 3 beds and 2 baths, and a two-car garage.

The listing is short on words, and the agent, one Hung Dinh, won't answer his phone or return calls. Hung, you're missing a valuable opportunity here.

The photos on the listing look they were shot on a decade-old cellphone. But you can see the house looks to be in pretty good shape with pristine original hardwood floors that no one has mucked up (unlike this listing where someone really let loose with the shellac).

The small U-shaped kitchen is quaint, a nice word for dated, with not much counter space. It opens into a dining area featuring wood paneling that most people would reject, but some people might love. There's nice black-and-white tile on the floor and a cool diagonal fireplace that takes up one corner.

As for the bathrooms, one is an orangey tan, with a bathtub and lots of countertop space. The other in a pale green, with a stand-up shower. Is the positioning of the sink and toilet in the green bathroom just a tiny bit odd? This is not for us to say.

The back yard, which includes a shed, backs up onto a busy shopping center with an El Mercado at Gus Thomasson and Ferguson Road. On the plus side, the house is walking distance from a CVS, pet store, and Walmart.

Built in 1956, it's a cool old house — not as unique or special as some other '50s houses we've seen, and alas, definitely not exactly a bargain, but a good house from the '50s that hasn't been flipped. Maybe they're hoping to find that needle-in-a-haystack buyer willing to pay large for old things.

It initially went on the market on January 14, for $250,000. The average home price in the area is $229,000, and that's with houses that have been updated to conventional tastes. Even with house prices expected to rise in 2021, it still seems "optimistic."

After 11 days, they dropped the price by a paltry $2,000. Keep going, people.