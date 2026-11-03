Your Expert Guide
Allen: Top-ranked schools are just the beginning for this Dallas suburb
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
---
For real estate advisor Bess Dickson of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, finding the right home begins with understanding the person, not the property. How do they want to spend their days? What do they love about their current home? What would make life a little easier, richer, or more connected? Sometimes that means seeing what a house could become. Other times, it means showing someone a neighborhood that wasn't on their list but checks every box they gave her. Only once those questions are answered does the search begin.
With 15 years in Texas real estate and a lifetime of hands-on construction and remodeling experience, Bess brings an eye for both the practical and the unexpected possibilities a property presents. And Allen, a northern suburb of Dallas, has plenty worth discovering.
"Allen is one of the best values in North Texas right now," says Bess. "For buyers who want a 30-minute-or-less commute to Dallas or Frisco, plus nationally recognized schools and outstanding parks and trails, it's a not-in-the-headlines-yet opportunity."
For those relocating to North Texas, researching school districts is often an important part of understanding a community. Allen ISD recently earned the No. 1 ranking in both Collin County and the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Niche's 2027 Best School Districts rankings. It also ranked No. 2 in Texas overall.
Homes on Allen's eastern edge are served by Lovejoy ISD (ranked third), which also extends into Lucas and Fairview. Because boundaries can vary street by street, Bess always recommends confirming attendance zones directly with the district.
But its headline-making schools are only the beginning. Bess shared a few of her personal favorites about life in Allen. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
Yes, Allen has its familiar shopping and dining destinations. The Allen Premium Outlets need little introduction, and plenty of popular national and Texas restaurant names have found a home here.
But ask Bess for a distinctly local recommendation, and Armor Brewing makes her shortlist. This Allen brewery pairs handcrafted beers and a scratch-made menu with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. There’s a spacious covered patio, an outdoor stage for live music, special events, and the occasional under-the-radar dinner worth keeping an eye out for.
The burgers are terrific, and the salads are good enough to make a return visit an easy decision. Then there are the fried pickles. Bess happily admits to having a weakness for them, and Armor serves some of her favorites. Consider that your insider ordering tip!
"Not feeling a good brew?" asks Bess. "Check out sister outpost Armor Coffee for a fab caffeine pick-me-up — but be sure to get there before 9 am for the $5 breakfast taco and coffee special."
Where to play
"Here’s a statistic worth remembering: According to Trust for Public Land, 86 percent of Allen residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park," says Bess. "Add the city’s extensive hike-and-bike trail system, and outdoor living becomes less of a weekend production and more of an everyday possibility."
Cottonwood Trail is a particular standout, winding alongside the creek through established neighborhoods and connecting to Allen Station Park.
For Bess, an avid runner who enjoys exploring places on foot, these connections matter. What lies beyond the front door can be every bit as important as what awaits inside.
What to see
For a different kind of discovery, visit Allen Heritage Village. A collection of relocated and restored historic buildings, churches, and outbuildings, it’s what Bess affectionately calls a miniature Williamsburg.
And she has a particularly personal connection to one of its treasures. On one of her many visits, she discovered a room in the log cabin furnished with Eastlake furniture. A lifelong admirer of historic homes and their furnishings, Bess happens to wear an antique Eastlake furniture key on a necklace.
Curious, she asked the docent if she might try her key on a nearby chest of drawers. The key worked, and the drawer opened. "For someone who believes old buildings have stories worth discovering, it was a rather wonderful connection, and a reminder that the most interesting details aren’t always apparent at first glance," Bess says.
Where to live
One of Allen’s more appealing qualities is the variety of lifestyles available within the same city. For those who appreciate beautiful surroundings with less time spent on upkeep, Village at Twin Creeks offers an appealing interpretation of luxury.
At Bess' recent listing at 975 Emil Pl., dramatic two-story living spaces, natural light from windows on three sides, and a peaceful greenbelt setting create a wonderful place to come home to. And just beyond the front door, a trail connection leads to Watters Creek Village, a little over a mile away. Imagine heading out for a walk or bike ride and ending up at a favorite restaurant patio, enjoying the multi-level treehouse, or settling onto the Village Green for one of its free seasonal Concerts by the Creek.
Across town, Cottonwood Bend tells an entirely different story. At 1002 Charter Oak St., mature trees, traditional architecture, and a memorable double-sided fireplace give the home its distinctive personality. A fireside soaking tub in the primary retreat adds another unexpected detail. And the property’s outdoor connections are equally compelling: Just a block from wooded Cottonwood Creek trails, around the corner from Vaughan Elementary, and near catch-and-release ponds, the setting invites a lifestyle built around fresh air and easy access to nature.
One home offers the convenience of low-maintenance, trail-connected living. The other celebrates established neighborhood character and an outdoor-focused rhythm. Neither is everyone’s answer, and that’s precisely the point.
------
Bess Dickson works and plays in Allen and lives in Lovejoy ISD. For more information on buying and selling a home in the area, click here, email bess.dickson@sothebysrealty.com, or call 214-736-3921. Follow Bess on Instagram: @bessdicksonhome.