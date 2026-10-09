Big deal
Houston investor acquires Bishop Arts mixed-use portfolio in $170M deal
A Houston investor has snapped up a mixed-use portfolio of nine buildings in the Bishop Arts District, the second Bishop Arts property acquisition since August.
Hines Global Income Trust told CultureMap it paid more than $170 million for a mixed-use complex with 539 apartments and 49,000 square feet of high-end shops. The Bishop Arts Portfolio, as Hines refers to the real estate package on its website, sits on almost seven acres.
“Bishop Arts is a special place, shaped by the care and investment of its prior ownership. We see our role as building on that foundation through thoughtful ownership and Hines’ integrated operating platform,” Corbin Eckel, managing director at Hines, told CultureMap.
Hines identified the seller as Dallas-based Exxir Capital. Exxir developed Oak Cliff's 750,000-square-foot, two-block Bishop Main Street area, which features retail, residences, and offices, and includes the properties acquired by Hines.
Tenants of the newly acquired properties include:
- Italian restaurant Lucia, a Michelin recommended restaurant.
- Michelin-praised Written by the Seasons, which serves a New American menu.
- Paradiso, a Southern European-inspired eatery.
- Bar Eden Lounge, a swanky cocktail bar.
- Village Baking Co., an artisan bakery.
Hines is taking over all leases at the residential properties:
- Bishop North, 200 N. Bishop Ave.
- Bishop Canopy, 515 W. 10th St.
- Bishop Flats, 305 and 431 Melba St.
- Treehaus, 211 W. 10th St.
- Retail at 308 and 275 N. Bishop Ave.; 404, 332, 336 and 337 Melba St.; and 403 and 321 W. Ninth St. Altogether, the portfolio’s retail component comprises 22 tenants.
The Hines deal comes two months after Dallas-based investor 90Ten purchased 301-321 N. Bishop Ave.301-321 N. Bishop Ave. in Bishop Arts. Tenants include burger diner Hunky’s, Italian pastry and coffee purveyor Palmieri Café, vintage clothing store Dolly on Bishop, gift shop Kawaii Candle Co., and cosmetics retailer Simply Bella.