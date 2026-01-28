find your community
Dallas-Fort Worth ranks among top 25 most livable U.S. metros in 2026
Americans looking for the right place to live with a good balance between location, community, and quality of life can find that right here in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to a national study from RentCafe.
The North Texas region stood out as the No. 1 most livable metro area in Texas, and the 24th most livable U.S. metro for 2026.
RentCafe's report analyzed 149 U.S. metro areas across 17 key indicators, including cost of living, income growth rates, "social association" rates, a food index, and others.
The top three most livable American metros are Washington, D.C. (No. 1); Portland, Maine (No. 2); and Kansas City, Missouri (No. 3).
Here's how Dallas-Fort Worth performed in the study's three main rankings compared to the rest of the U.S.:
- No. 28 – Socioeconomics
- No. 38 – Quality of life
- No. 52 – Location and community
According to the findings, more than a third (34.4 percent) of Dallas-Fort Worth's 8.25 million residents are renters, and less than a tenth (9.7 percent) of residents are living in poverty. The city has an unemployment rate of 4.5 percent, and less than half (45.7 percent) of DFW workers report having a "long commute."
The cost of living in Dallas-Fort Worth is 2 percent lower than the national average, the report said, and residents' income has grown 6 percent over the last five years, though the report doesn't elaborate on what those income figures are.
Based on a survey from CountyHealthRankings.com, RentCafe says Dallas residents experience about three "physically unhealthy" days on average, and an average of five "mentally unhealthy" days. Only 17.4 percent of DFW residents are reportedly "physically inactive" and 10.6 percent report they are uninsured.
Overall, 10 more Texas metros earned spots in the report, but they surprisingly all landed outside the top 100 most livable U.S. metros.
Those other Texas metro areas are:
- No. 117 – Killeen
- No. 125 – Corpus Christi
- No. 127 – Houston
- No. 130 – Austin
- No. 134 – Beaumont
- No. 138 – El Paso
- No. 145 – Lubbock
- No. 147 – San Antonio
- No. 148 – Brownsville
- No. 149 – McAllen