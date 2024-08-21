on the market
2 Dallas-area ZIP codes rank among hottest U.S. housing markets
The Dallas-Fort Worth housing market is growing hotter by the day, and two ZIP codes in particular were listed in Realtor.com's new survey of the hottest housing markets in America: 76021 in Bedford, and 75028 in Flower Mound.
To come up with the 2024 list, Realtor.com analyzed the number of unique viewers per property on Realtor.com from January through June, and the number of days a listing remained active on the site during that period.
Bedford's 76021 ZIP code ranked No. 37 on the list; the median price of a home in the area was $425,000 during the first half of 2024. Homes in the city spent a median 25 days on the market before being sold, and listings in the ZIP code were viewed 2.3 times more often than a typical listing in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Bedford's rapid expansion is bolstered by new restaurant openings in the city, and a highly anticipated new H-E-B supermarket that's scheduled to open in 2026.
Ranking three spots behind Bedford as the No. 40 hottest U.S. housing market is 75028 in Flower Mound. Homes in the area were viewed 2.4 times more than typical DFW listings, and homes sold after a median 28 days on the market. The median price of a home in Flower Mound from January to June came out to $584,000, the report found.
Flower Mound is known for being one of the most livable small cities in America, thanks to its affordability and an abundance of new coffee shops, bookstores, restaurants, and outdoor recreational activities.
This cozy home at 620 Blue Leaf Drive in Flower Mound's 75028 ZIP code is on the market for $399,000.realtor.com
Dallas-area real estate growth isn't limited to mid-cities, either. Two additional ZIP codes in North Texas – in Forney and Aubrey – were among the hottest housing markets in 2023, according to a separate study by Opendoor.
Though Dallas-Fort Worth's housing market is hotter than other parts of the state, Realtor.com noted that buyer interest in the general American South has waned in 2024 due to affordability issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. There were no Southern ZIP codes that made it into the top 10 hottest housing markets this year.
"The South, in particular, has seen a significant pick up in for-sale inventory, which has thinned out buyer demand on a per-property basis, cooling off and slowing down the region's housing market," the report said.
Meanwhile, ZIP codes in the Northeast and Midwest dominated the top 10 housing markets, with Gahanna, Ohio's 43230 ZIP once again topping the list for the second year in a row.
The top 10 hottest housing markets are:
- No. 1 – 43230 in Gahanna, Ohio
- No. 2 – 63021 in Ballwin, Missouri
- No. 3 – 01970 in Salem, Massachusetts
- No. 4 – 07920 in Basking Ridge, New Jersey
- No. 5 – 14609 in Rochester, New York
- No. 6 – 08054 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey
- No. 7 – 01453 in Leominster, Massachusetts
- No. 8 – 01085 in Westfield, Massachusetts
- No. 9 – 46322 in Highland, Indiana
- No. 10 – 18062 in Macungie, Pennsylvania