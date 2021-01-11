Noodle restaurant Marugame Udon sets opening date for Dallas' Greenville Ave

There's finally an opening date for the Dallas location of Marugame Udon, the chic udon noodle concept from Tokyo: The chain, which made its Texas debut in Carrollton in August, will open its second North Texas restaurant at 5500 Greenville Ave. in Old Town Village on January 19.

Marugame Udon first came to the U.S. with a flagship store in Waikiki, Hawaii, before expanding into California with eight more restaurants in the past 10 years. It serves Sanuki-style noodles — a thicker noodle that is unique in its chewiness and tenderness, whether in a soup broth or topped with sauce.

Marugame Udon has been brought to Dallas by a team that includes Mark Brezinski, Pete Botonis, and private equity firm Hargett Hunter.

Brezinski is well known for having co-founded Pei Wei Asian Diner, where the exhibition kitchen idea was first popularized, and which is the centerpiece at Marugame Udon, as well. You can see noodles being made behind the glass, as well as tempura, sandos, and a char-grill.

Their signature dishes are noodle bowls and tempura, but for the Dallas launch, they expanded their menu to include Japanese street food, robata-style char-grilled skewers, and sandwiches. There's a Kobe beef cheeseburger, and sandwiches with Spam and cheese, chicken, and egg salad, on lightly toasted Japanese milk bread.

Char-grilled items include chicken meatballs, grilled steak, pork belly, and a vegetable skewer with maitake mushroom, shishito peppers, and kumato tomatoes.

Beverages include U.S.-made Momo Kawa organic Junmai Gingo sake and ice-cold Japanese beer both available on draft, a variety of Oak Cliff Real Sugar Sodas and custom blended Bubble Gum Green or Ginger Berry Oolong Teas.