Bar on Dallas' Henderson Avenue known for pop-ups makes new Friends

A Henderson Avenue bar known for its trend-setting pop-ups has a new one for 2022: The Whippersnapper will launch a new pop-up with a theme of the iconic TV show Friends.

The pop-up will feature employees in costume, a photo booth, themed food and drink menus, interactive experiences, nightly entertainment, and relevant artwork from local artist Jonny Freeman.

Visitors will be able to get up close and personal with re-creations of different sets that explore the show's history and favorite moments, such as relaxing on Chandler and Joey's recliners, playing a game of foosball, or grabbing a drink at a clone of the show's Central Perk coffee shop.

The new pop-up will debut on January 20, following a closure for renovations on January 16. Hours will be Wednesday-Saturday 6 pm-2 am.

Food and drink will reflect the theme, with cocktails highlighting favorite moments from each character, and a special food menu with items inspired by infamous episode titles. There'll also be exclusive Friends-themed pop-up merchandise, displayed behind the bar.

Costumes are encouraged.

Whippersnapper is owned by This and That Hospitality (Tiny Victories, Ferris Wheelers, Alice, Dibs on Victories), whose previous pop-culture pop-ups include the Drunken Clam, fashioned after the TV show Family Guy; their 2020 recreation of TV show The Office; "Los Pollos Hermanos," a fast-food chicken restaurant inspired by Breaking Bad; and a 2021 homage to The Simpsons.

Nostalgia for Friends remains popular more than 17 years after it went off the air, thanks to new generations binging it on Netflix and HBO Max. A national pop-up tour called The Friends Experience has been in residence at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano since November 4 (and coincidentally will depart on January 17).

There was also a small Friends pop-up at AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas, and a stop at the Majestic Theatre of the Friends! The Musical Parody tour in late September.