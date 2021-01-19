Tex-Mex chain from San Antonio expands to Dallas-Fort Worth market

There's a fun new Tex-Mex concept coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth market: Called Las Palapas, it's a fast-casual chain based in San Antonio that will open its first North Texas location in Keller, taking over a former Dairy Queen at 455 Keller Pkwy. which closed in December 2019.

According to a post from the city of Keller, the restaurant will open in the spring.

Las Palapas was founded in 1981 by Ron Acosta, a native of Los Angeles who merged a California flair with South Texas traditional cuisine. The concept has since expanded to 13 locations in the San Antonio area.

Their menu offers tacos, enchiladas, flautas, fajitas, burritos, and sopes — loosely comparable to Taco Cabana.

Their signature dish is their "Macho Burrito," a hefty specimen stuffed with rice, beans, and choice of meat, covered with a savory sauce and melted cheese.

California touches on the menu include a selection of stuffed avocados with fillings such as shrimp, charbroiled chicken, and veggies.

They have a strong breakfast game with breakfast tacos such as bean & cheese or chorizo & potato, priced from $1.29 to $2.39, plus menudo on the weekends, which you can order in regular or "jumbo" size.

People love them for their "1981 rollback pricing" feature, where they offer one item all day on Mondays and Wednesdays with rollback pricing from 1981.

A spokesperson for the city of Keller said that "we hear this place is delicious and we're excited to be filling the DQ space with something new to the DFW market."

---

Stephanie Allmon Merry contributed to this story.