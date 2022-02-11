Master list of the McDonald’s locations in Dallas selling the McPlant

McDonald's has bestowed upon Dallas-Fort Worth foodies a tremendous gift: North Texas will be among the first areas in the U.S. to have the opportunity to try the McPlant, the chain's new plant-based burger.
This follows a smaller test that started at eight restaurants in November 2021. (We did a taste test comparing it to Burger King's Impossible Whopper.)
McDonald’s is now expanding its McPlant test to approximately 600 select restaurants in the San Francisco Bay and Greater DFW area. That includes 340 participating locations in North Texas.
According to a release, it will be available beginning Monday, February 14 — so romantic, maybe something you can do for Valentine's Day — for a limited time, while supplies last.
McDonald’s first unveiled the McPlant in 2020. It includes a plant-based patty they developed with Beyond Meat that’s exclusive to McDonald’s and made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice, and potatoes.
The patty is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese. The release notes that it "has the iconic taste of a McDonald’s burger, because it is one."
It has since been introduced in various overseas markets including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the UK.
While it is plant-based, it is not vegan as served, but can be veganized by removing the mayo and the cheese.
McDonald’s USA is testing the McPlant to better understand consumer demand and its impact to restaurant operations.
The list is online.
