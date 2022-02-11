Master list of the McDonald’s locations in Dallas selling the McPlant

McDonald's has bestowed upon Dallas-Fort Worth foodies a tremendous gift: North Texas will be among the first areas in the U.S. to have the opportunity to try the McPlant, the chain's new plant-based burger.

This follows a smaller test that started at eight restaurants in November 2021. (We did a taste test comparing it to Burger King's Impossible Whopper.)

McDonald’s is now expanding its McPlant test to approximately 600 select restaurants in the San Francisco Bay and Greater DFW area. That includes 340 participating locations in North Texas.

According to a release, it will be available beginning Monday, February 14 — so romantic, maybe something you can do for Valentine's Day — for a limited time, while supplies last.

McDonald’s first unveiled the McPlant in 2020. It includes a plant-based patty they developed with Beyond Meat that’s exclusive to McDonald’s and made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice, and potatoes.

The patty is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese. The release notes that it "has the iconic taste of a McDonald’s burger, because it is one."

It has since been introduced in various overseas markets including Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and the UK.

While it is plant-based, it is not vegan as served, but can be veganized by removing the mayo and the cheese.

McDonald’s USA is testing the McPlant to better understand consumer demand and its impact to restaurant operations.

The list is online.

Addison

3795 Beltline Rd

Allen

104 Central Expy

815 S Allen Heights Dr

370 E Stacy Rd

Alvarado

1200 Hwy 67 W

Anna

1317 W White

Arlington

4300 S Cooper

5700 Forest Bend Drive

5404 S Cooper

800 W Pioneer Parkway

4841 W Sublett Rd

2391 N Collins

6230 Matlock Rd

860 E I 20

2575 E Arkansas Ln

611 W Abrams St

1704 W Randol Mill Rd

915 E Randol Mill Rd

Athens

1105 E Tyler

Azle

597 Northwest Pky

Balch Springs

3535 Glenshire Dr

Bedford

3350 Harwood Rd

2100 Central Park Blvd

Benbrook

8516 Hwy 377 S

Bonham

2241 N Center St

Bridgeport

501 US Hwy 380

Buffalo

441 S Craigs Dr

Burleson

986 Burleson Blvd

911 Sw Wilshire Blvd

Caddo Mills

2725 FM 1903

Canton

2254 Trade Days Blvd

Carrollton

1050 W Frankford

2151 N Josey Ln

1753 S Interstate 35E

4125 Josey Ln

Cedar Hill

201 FM 1382

Celina

994 S Preston Rd

Chandler

710 State Hwy 31E

Cleburne

1435 W Henderson

2206 N Main St

Colleyville

5609 Colleyville Blvd

Commerce

2102 Live Oak St

Coppell

125 S Denton Tap Rd

813 Macarthur Blvd

Corsicana

1934 Martin Luther King Blvd

3500 W 7th St

Crockett

1115 Loop 304

Cross Roads

11201 US Hwy 380

Crowley

464 E Main

Dallas

13105 Montfort Dr

2475 Royal Ln

11749 Plano Rd.

3520 Storey Ln

7401 Samuell Blvd

9301 Forest Ln

2551 Gus Thomasson Rd

5337 E Grand Ave

10320 Lake June Rd

5722 W Lovers Ln

2197 W Northwest Hwy

7007 Wheatland

8390 N Stemmons

17250 Preston Rd

8117 E Rl Thornton Fwy

450 Merrifield Rd

14770 Preston Rd.

705 W Jefferson Blvd.

7233 John W. Carpenter Freeway

8333 S Lancaster Rd

1415 E Illinois

8606 Skillman St

3026 Hampton Rd

17606 Midway Rd

3750 Forest Ln

11820 Abrams Rd

125 W Camp Wisdom

1808 S Beltline Rd

2570 W Redbird Ln

8055 S Loop 12

10720 Preston Rd

11102 Central Expy

2215 S Buckner Blvd

4330 Dallas Ft Worth Turnpike

2747 Fort Worth Ave

Terminal A, Gate 16

13040 Coit Rd

13350 Dallas Pky

310 W Kiest

4439 Lemmon Ave

650 N Riverfront Blvd

1000 Commerce St

3310 Al Lipscomb Way

5403 Ross Ave

3802 Gaston Ave

4151 N Central Expy

700 N Pearl St

632 S Rl Thornton Fwy

6950 Greenville Ave

4223 W Illinois

2407 S Hampton Rd

8435 S Hampton Rd

5934 Abrams Rd

5960 Greenville Ave

11217 Garland Rd

10695 E Northwest Hwy

9403 Garland Rd

18121 Marsh Lane

Decatur

908 Hwy 380

Denison

600 Hwy 75 N

Denton

306 W University Dr

2930 W University Dr

5016 Teasley Ln

2120 Loop 288

735 Fort Worth Dr

Desoto

804 N Hampton Rd

909 N Beckley Ave

DFW Airport

Terminal C Gate 22

Terminal D Gate 34

Terminal B Gate 41

Terminal A Gate 35

Duncanville

806 S Cockrell Hill Rd

120 W I-20

Ennis

1203 E Ennis Ave

Euless

105 Spur 350

Fairfield

669 W Hwy 84

Farmers Branch

13950 Midway Rd

2899 Valley View Ln

Flower Mound

2109 Long Prairie Rd

3601 Fm 407

Forest Hill

3200 SE Loop 820

Forney

102 E US Hwy 80 Forney

60 Fm 1641

Fort Worth

14100 Centre Station Dr

9559 Clifford Ave

700 E Berry St

3012 W Berry St

5421 Sycamore School Rd

3500 Alta Mesa Blvd

3000 E Berry St

8651 S Freeway

4800 South Fwy

2832 N Main St

2451 Meacham Blvd

3041 Western Center

15957 North Freeway TX-114

1500 S Main St

525 Alta Mere Dr

12540 N Beach St

3901 Airport Fwy

3601 Camp Bowie Blvd

4420 Western Center Blvd

2400 Alliance Gateway Fwy

3250 Heritage Trace Pkwy

2248 Jacksboro Hwy

4101 E Lancaster Ave

2250 E Loop 820

4405 Sw Loop 820

6401 Camp Bowie Blvd

5901 Bryant Irvin Rd

4375 Risinger Rd

3300 Hulen St

6356 Jacksboro Hwy

1420 Eastchase Pky

13124 Hwy 287

5124 N Tarrant Parkway

Frisco

8970 Preston Rd

4360 Legacy Dr

8888 Teel Pkwy

6225 Custer Rd

5615 Eldorado Pkwy

16125 Eldorado

5555 Fm 423

Gainesville

514 W California

Garland

119 E Buckingham

3205 S Garland Rd

3310 Lavon Dr

190 Shiloh Rd

3285 Broadway Blvd

1110 W Centerville Rd.

1404 W Walnut

509 I 30 W

Gilmer

1700 N Wood St

Gladewater

1100 E Broadway

Granbury

1101 S Morgan

3908 Hwy 377 East

Grand Prairie

2225 W I-20

3902 S Great SW Pky

102 W Hwy 303

308 Westchase Dr

3031 W Camp Wisdom Rd

2810 Ne Green Oaks

813 E Main St

Grapevine

101 E TX-114

5345 William D Tate Rd.

Greenville

4705 Moulton St

Gun Barrel City

104 W Main St

Hallsville

404 W Main St

Haltom City

5641 E Belknap Rd

Henderson

2130 S Hwy 79

Hickory Creek

8300 S Stemmons Fwy

Hillsboro

1504 Corsicana Hwy

Hudson Oaks

2980 Fort Worth Hwy

Hurst

769 Airport Fwy

1401 W Pipeline Rd

450 Grapevine Hwy

Hutchins

108 N I-45

Irving

750 W LBJ Fwy

1308 E Airport Fwy

4959 N O'Connor Rd

2410 N Story Rd

4202 W Airport Fwy

4098 Beltline Rd3

8435 N Beltline Rd

302 W Irving Blvd

5220 N Mac Arthur Dr

Italy

100 Kinfolk Ln

Jacksonville

402 S Jackson St

Kaufman

2215 S Washington

Keller

2001 Rufe Snow Dr

989 E Price

Kennedale

1298 West Mansfield Hwy

Kilgore

906 Hwy 259 N

Lancaster

1463 W Pleasant Run Rd

Lewisville

1598 W Main St

501 E FM 3040

1107 W FM 3040

2301 S Hwy 121

1201 W Fm 407

765 W Main St

4640 State Highway 121

Lindale

3511 South Main St

Little Elm

2670 Fm 423

Longview

128 W Loop 281

3086 N Eastman Rd

408 E Marshall Ave

1803 Nw Loop 281

3118 Estes Pkwy

Lufkin

1118 S Timberland Dr

3301 S 1st St

110 South John Redditt Dr

Mabank

19001 East US Highway 175

Malakoff

101 E Royall Blvd

Mansfield

1001 Hwy 287 N

1250 N Holland Rd

McKinney

402 N Central Expy

6750 W Virginia Pkwy

240 W Eldorado Pkwy

5251 University Dr

1810 W University Dr

3200 Eldorado Pkwy

Mesquite

1817 N Beltline Rd

1531 Town East Blvd

18751 Ih 635

4450 Gus Thomasson Rd

2012 Scyene Rd

1444 S Beltline Rd

Mexia

903 E Milam Rd

Midlothian

1310 US Hwy 287 E

Mineola

1202 N Pacific

Mineral Wells

100 Garret Morris Pky

Mount Vernon

906 Hwy 37

Murphy

114 East FM 544

Nacogdoches

1717 North St

3120 University Dr

North Richland Hills

8549 Davis Blvd

5140 Rufe Snow

7451 Davis Blvd

7305 Airport Fwy

Palestine

2120 S Loop 256

Pantego

2422 W Pioneer Pky

Paris

3825 Lamar Ave

Pilot Point

1226 - 1230 S. Hwy 377

Plano

605 E 15th St

2100 W 15th St

4925 W Park Blvd

216 Coit Rd

6220 W Park Blvd

6001 W Parker Rd

400 Jupiter Rd

701 W Spring Creek

3957 Legacy Dr

4005 W Parker Rd

2205 Mcdermott Rd

6201 Independence Pky

5004 State Hwy 121

Princeton

103 E Princeton Dr

Prosper

4500 W. University Dr

South Quinlan

8840 Hwy 34

Red Oak

109 Harris Ave

Rhome

4800 E Hwy 114

Richardson

1251 E Belt Line Rd

170 W Campbell Rd

105 S Coit Rd

550 Centennial Blvd

120 S Central Expy

2198 E Arapaho Rd

Roanoke

1100 N Highway 377

Rockwall

610 E I 30

3066 N Goliad Str

Rowlett

3505 Lakeview Pkwy

8503 Lakeview Pkwy

Royse City

200 W I-30

Rusk

516 S Dickenson Dr

Sachse

5230 Hwy 78

Saginaw

5321 Blue Mound Rd

1165 N Saginaw Blvd

Sanger

601 N Stemmons

Seagoville

100 N Hwy 175

Sherman

2217 Texoma Pky N

3612 S. Hwy 75

Southlake

225 N Kimball

Springtown

421 E Hwy 199

Stephenville

1416 W Washington St

2819 W Washington St

Sulphur Springs

121 E Shannon Rd

Terrell

1704 Hwy 34 S

91 State Highway 205

Trinity

505 S Robb St

Tyler

1300 S Beckham Ave

3109 W Gentry Pl

2705 E 5th St

180 Loop 323 SSW

4014 S Broadway

5802 S Broadway

2034 E Se Loop 323

12881 Fm 14

5894 Old Jacksonville Hwy

Van Alstyne

1001 W Stephens

Watauga

7040 Denton Hwy

Waxahachie

1449 Fm 66

1207 N Hwy 77

Weatherford

2407 S Main St

White Oak

609 E US Hwy 80

Whitehouse

603 Hwy 110

Whitesboro

871 Hwy 377 N

Whitney

1317-a N Brazos

Willow Park

5090 I-20 East Service Rd

Wills Point

136 E South Commerce St

Winnsboro

314 E Coke Rd

Wylie

415 S Hwy 78