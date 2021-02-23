Serious Pizza reopens in Deep Ellum, still slinging crazy-big 30-inch pies

A Deep Ellum pizzeria known for very big pizzas is reopening with new owners: Serious Pizza, located at 2807 Elm St., will reopen on February 26 with an expanded menu and stepped-up atmosphere.

Serious originally opened in 2011 as a hole-in-the-wall dive whose two main selling points were #1 late-night hours and #2 absurdly large pizzas spanning 30 inches across.

In 2019, the pizzeria was picked up by Milkshake Concepts, the Dallas hospitality group that owns three concepts in or near Deep Ellum including neighborhood restaurant-bar Stirr, Mexican restaurant-bar Vidorra, and their buzzy nightclub Citizen.

Spending all that time in Deep Ellum, Milkshake CEO Imran Sheikh observed that Serious had an incredible following and felt like they could expand the concept. It closed in 2020 for renovations and reimagining and now, voila, here we are.

A release promises a bigger, better experience with giant pies, "killer merch," and DJs on the weekends.

They're keeping the 30-inch New York-style pizza but have expanded the bar to feature beer on tap as well as more canned beverages. Salads have been added along with a 24-inch Big signature appetizer and dessert.

Other new things include:

Space nearly doubled

A renovation to feel more open, with expansive seating and better flow

Screens showing everything from major live sporting events to retro movies and comedic video clips

A floating DJ booth suspended from the ceiling

A mural by local artist Chris Campbell reflecting Dallas music and art culture

Lifestyle-focused merchandise worn by staff members and also available for purchase. They seem to be pretty into the T-shirts.

There's also a new Floor Captain to improve in-restaurant service and support guests tableside. Delivery is also planned to launch soon.

"We felt there was so much potential to ensure the experience started when you walked through the doors, not just when you got your pizza," Sheikh says in a statement. "From a business perspective, Serious Pizza represents a significant effort by Milkshake Concepts to grow in the fast casual sector. This brand has tremendous growth potential and location number two in Fort Worth is already under way."

Opening day festivities will include a dough-throwing showcase in the dining room, plus a branded T-shirt gifted to the last person in line. They are really into those shirts.