Aptly named Crisp & Green restaurant chain tosses salads at Rockwall

A salad chain from Minnesota of all places is tossing another location our way: Crisp & Green, a fast-casual restaurant with salads, bowls, and smoothies, is opening its third Dallas-area location in Rockwall, at 2901 Ridge Rd., in a former convenience mart. According to a release, it'll open in the spring.

The chain made its Dallas debut in January 2021 at Snider Plaza, then opened a second Dallas location at 6333 East Mockingbird Ln.

The brand was founded in 2016, and now has locations across Minnesota, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, all the Dakotas, and will open locations in Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, and Arizona in 2022.

Founder and CEO Steele Smiley says in a statement that they've experienced amazing support from the community.

"Dallas is a thriving city, full of individuals who are seeking high-quality foods with just as much flavor," Smiley says. "We are grateful to be able to meet this demand with our healthy and fresh menu items, and we look forward to expanding rapidly so we can serve more of the DFW community for years to come."

The release says that Crisp & Green is known for partnerships with local fitness studios and certified trainers to offer complimentary workouts, typically held near the restaurant on the patio or in the parking lot.

The release doesn't say much about the food, which you would think would be the top info, but you're in luck: A reporterly investigation into their website gleans that there are seven Signature Salads, such as Chicken Casablanca, with kale, arugula, chicken, beets, quinoa, chickpeas, currants, almonds, and Moroccan spiced almond dressing; and Cinco De Light, with Romaine, arugula, avocado, queso fresco, pepitas, roasted corn, tomatoes, jalapeño, blue corn chips, a lime squeeze — is that even an ingredient? — & jalapeño lime vinaigrette.

Further investigation uncovers a section titled Grain Bowls, which include the Bold & the Buffalo with brown rice, arugula, buffalo chicken, carrot, radicchio, white cheddar, roasted cauliflower, croutons, and C&G ranch dressing; and Fiesta Bowl, with brown rice, chicken, avocado, napa cabbage, jalapeño, black beans, fajita peppers & onions, queso fresco, pepitas, roasted tomatillo salsa, lime squeeze — there it is again! — & jalapeño-lime vinaigrette.

Local franchisee Blake Graves says in a statement that opening a location in Rockwall is exciting, as "Rockwall is a community that thrives off spending time outdoors and on the lake."

"While we are a healthy fast-casual that families can enjoy, we have also hosted over 125 free fitness classes for over 1,250+ people in the Dallas-Fort Worth community," Graves says. "We look forward to bringing these same events to Rockwall and serving the community this spring."

Again, way into the events, not so much about food.

They have plans to expand to more than 15 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.