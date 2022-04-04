These are the 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Get a taste of Austin this week as two Capital City breweries will trek it to Dallas for two different collab events. There are also two opportunities to learn how to improve one’s cooking skills, from making tamales to planting a culinary garden. Also don’t miss a big wine and cheese fest at one of Dallas’ most popular foodie destinations.

Tuesday, April 5

Pinthouse Pizza Beer Dinner at Meddlesome Moth

The Oak Lawn restaurant and bar will celebrate its 12th anniversary with a pairing dinner featuring Austin’s Pinthouse Pizza. It will be the first time the popular Austin brewery and eatery has traveled for a collaborative event. There’ll be six courses paired with six Pinthouse Pizza brews. Dinner is $85, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.

Thursday, April 7

Meanwhile Brewing Co. Tap Takeover at Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar

Austin-based Meanwhile Brewing Co. will road trip to Dallas to take over the taps at Loro for National Beer Day. Brews will include Vampire Weekday Experimental Hop Hazy IPA and Royal Tannin Rice Lager with Jasmine Tea. Suggested Loro menu pairings will be available, including corn fritters, garlic noodles, and oak-smoked salmon. The brews will be available all day starting at 11 am until sell-out.

Spring Wine & Cheese Fest at Eataly

The storewide tasting event will celebrate the arrival of spring with more than 15 Italian wines and multiple culinary stations. Bites will include artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh seafood, handmade pasta, seasonal vegetables, and desserts. The event is $70 per person and arrival times may be booked at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, and 7:30 pm.

Friday, April 8

Friday Night Tamale Cooking Class at Oak Highlands Brewery

Learn how to make tamales at home during this Friday night cooking class led by chefs Olivia Lopez and Jonathan Percival of Molino Oloyo. The $40 per person class includes tamales to enjoy along with a beer from Oak Highlands Brewery. Class begins at 8 pm.

Sunday, April 10

Spring Garden Party at Herb ‘N Jungle

Learn how to start a culinary garden during this chef-led planting class. To be held at The Sheraton Dallas Hotel’s outdoor garden, Herb ‘N Jungle, the class will share tips on how to plant herbs and vegetables. Participants will also plant a pot to take home. After the class, stay for DJ music, appetizers, wine, beer, and the hotel’s spring sangria. Tickets are $30 per person and must be purchased in advance. The event will run from 2-4 pm.