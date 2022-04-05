Kroger launches new restaurant supply service exclusively in greater Dallas

Kroger's Dallas Division is adding a new service to help restaurants that have been dealing with supply chain issues brought about by the pandemic.

According to a release, the grocer is launching Kroger Restaurant Supply, exclusively in Greater Dallas, making it simpler for local restaurants to keep menu items in stock.

Keith Shoemaker, President of Kroger Dallas Division, calls it an extension of what they already do for regular shoppers.

"Like our resident shoppers, we know our commercial customers want options and solutions that offers fresh food, consistent pricing and reliability," Shoemaker says. "When our DFW restaurants think food, we want them to think Kroger. We look forward to providing this new offering and extension of our overall grocery ecosystem."

Kroger Restaurant Supply can provide an alternative to ordering in large quantities that have highly variable pricing and require deliveries on a set schedule. They offer:

wholesale pricing

opportunities to purchase items by the case or unit

seven-day-a-week delivery

The service can bring products directly to regional businesses, with free next-day delivery on orders of $250 or more. Businesses can order by midnight and receive next-day deliveries seven days a week.

Corey Mobley, Executive Director of the North Texas Region of the Texas Restaurant Association, says the new service can be especially helpful for smaller operators.

"Supply chain bottlenecks are impacting nearly every restaurant across the country – this opportunity comes at a great time for small and independent restaurants," Mobley says.

Information on how to order is at www.kroger.com/restaurantsupply. Businesses must submit an EIN and Texas state tax ID.