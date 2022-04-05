Buzzy Addison center adds acclaimed Thai and kind coffee to the menu

Prestonwood Place, the Addison shopping center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads, has fished in two new restaurant concepts serving coffee and Thai food, plus two health & beauty businesses, all open now or about to open soon.

The center has undergone a makeover in the past few years that has brought in a whole new wave of exciting new tenants, including Flower Child, Mendocino Farms, Shake Shack, Jeni's Ice Creams, a Pressed juice place, the list goes on.

These four new businesses join the mix:

Asian Mint

This will be the fifth location of this exquisite local chain owned by Nicky Phinyawatana, a native of Bangkok who incorporates Thai cuisine with Asian fusion flavors, winning acclaim since she debuted her first location at Forest Lane and Central Expressway in 2004. Other outlets are at the Plaza on Oak Lawn and Inwood Village, and there's one in Richardson set to open any minute. This Addison location will be next to Gyu Kaku, in the former Cafe Gecko space, aww sad to see old-timer Cafe Gecko go, at 5290 Belt Line Rd, #116. Opening: mid-2022.

La La Land

This café with a mission has opened its newest location at 5294 Belt Line Rd. #110, advantageously next to Mendocino Farms, which has some of the greatest sandwiches ever. Founded by young entrepreneur Francois Reihani in 2019, La La Land serves coffee, espresso drinks, matcha, and tea, but also has a philanthropic side: to hire foster youth and provide an eight-week training program where employees learn life skills, on-the-job training, customer service training, and mentorship. It now has four locations in Dallas, including Lower Greenville, Oak Lawn, and Lovers Lane, and one in Santa Monica, Calif. Now open.

Glow Sauna Studios

Glow Sauna Studios offers a premier, full spectrum infrared sauna experience. Located next to La La Land, the saunas are designed to provide a detoxifying sweat using the latest technological advancements in infrared heat, offering unique health and wellness benefits. Now open.

Vitalyc Medspa

Located next to Castle Nails, Vitalyc Medspa offers a suite of services centered around the improvement and maintenance of the physical aspects of beauty and health, including anti-aging treatments, CoolSculpting, facials, IV therapy, laser hair removal and more. Now open.