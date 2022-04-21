Award-winning Dallas chef Tiffany Derry to open restaurant in DeSoto

Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry is taking her famous fried chicken to DeSoto.

According to a release, the DeSoto City Council has approved an economic incentive package from the DeSoto Development Corporation to bring Roots Chicken Shak, Derry's award-winning restaurant featuring fried chicken, to town. Operated by hospitality group T2D Concepts, Roots will open in DeSoto's forthcoming Hampton Road development project.

DeSoto will be Roots Chicken Shak’s third location and first free-standing structure, adding an option for drive-through service.

In line with the concept’s high culinary standards, the new location will boast a menu inspired by Derry’s Southern upbringing that utilizes locally sourced, fresh ingredients prepared with proprietary methods and spices. Here, duck-fat fried chicken is the star and will be served in many forms – from wings and tenders to salads and sandwiches.

"We founded T2D Concepts to serve great food, deliver great service, spark meaningful conversation, and create community impact and we are thrilled that the City of DeSoto has embraced our mission," says T2D Co-Founder Tom Foley in a statement. "We are honored to be part of DeSoto’s important redevelopment project and look forward to partnering with the Council to create great impact in the community."

Founded by Derry and her business partner Tom Foley, T2D Concepts aims to bridge the gender and racial wealth gap in the hospitality industry through the power of good food and its social entrepreneurial business model.

The DeSoto partnership is T2D Concepts’ next actionable step toward achieving its vision of expanding the restaurant’s footprint to bring chef-quality food to underserved areas and ownership opportunities to historically marginalized community members.

“When a community serves as the host to a restaurant from T2D Concepts, they’re getting a company committed to nourishing the community and driving justice and opportunity for those who have been historically denied a seat at the table,” declared DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor. “Aside from being a talented chef who has satisfied the food cravings of everyone from school children to President Barak Obama, we appreciate the fact that Tiffany together with her business partner, Tom, have tirelessly crusaded for social change and for creating opportunities for women and minorities."