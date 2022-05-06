Japanese restaurant from famous chef Akira Back makes Dallas debut

A Michelin-starred chef is opening his namesake restaurant in Dallas. Called Akira Back, it's from jetsetter chef Akira Back, and will open at The Colony's Grandscape, at 5765 Grandscape Blvd., on May 6, with the first seating at 5:30 pm.

The restaurant has been in the works for some time, with an opening delayed by the pandemic. But now it is here! Here with a menu described as "innovative modern Japanese" that includes:

Cold dishes, including their signature AB Tuna Pizza with umami aioli, micro shiso, white truffle oil; Jeju Domi with marinated masago, red sorrel, and chojang; and Toro & Yellowtail Tartare with Oscietra caviar, wasabi soy, and brioche toast.

Hot dishes, including the Truffle Bomb with sea urchin, sweet shrimp, Gejand, smoked potato foam, and caviar; and Filet Tobanyaki with black market Angus, mixed mushrooms, and umami sauce

Sushi rolls, including the Cow-Wow Roll with short rib and Asian slaw; Perfect Storm with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, salmon belly Aburi, and chipotle mayo; and Pop Rockin' with spicy crab, cucumber, asparagus, and watermelon pop rocks

That whole cold dish/hot dish thing is very Japanese.

They also have Kagoshima A5 Wagyu, the highest grade of Japanese Wagyu with tobanyaki, Japanese mushroom, umami sauce, and truffle; and Tataki with garlic, spicy daikon and ponzu.

There's a chef's "mystery box" called the Nazo 9, which gets unveiled with a tableside presentation and features a chef’s selection of sashimi and sushi; it requires a minimum of two guests must to order.

Desserts include the AB Cigar with lucama mousse, chocolate brownie and cocoa nibs. The bar features Japanese whiskeys and sake flights.

Back oversees a diverse portfolio of restaurants and lounges around the globe that include AB Steak, AB Sushi, ABbq, ABar Lounge, Dasha, Dosa, and Lumi. Many cuisines.

Before he was a chef, Back was a professional snowboarder who appeared in extreme sports movies, but supplemented his income by working at restaurants, then pursued a full-time career as a chef.

Born in Seoul, Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Back uses that heritage to create a menu that blends modern Japanese cuisine with authentic Korean flavors. Words like passion, adventure, fearless, inventive, are used to describe him in a release. He's appeared on Food Network’s Iron Chef America, NBC’s The Today Show, and at prestigious culinary events.

Dallas joins a global empire of 20 Akira Back locations, including Paris, Las Vegas, and Dubai.