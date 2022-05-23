These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

End the month with a big taste of Texas this week, from a grocery store festival spotlighting Lone Star State products to a Sunday afternoon barbecue party. Also on the list is a bourbon pairing dinner, a dog-friendly sip-and-shop, and a vegan tour of Dallas. Don’t miss the grand opening of a new sweet treat destination that proves syrup isn’t the only way to top waffles.

Tuesday, May 24

Really Into Texas at Central Market

All locations of the gourmet grocer are spotlighting Texas by stocking shelves with products from the Lone Star State for a limited time. Locally sourced items include cheese, produce, flowers, meats and seafood as well as Texas-made snacks, sauces, wine, beer, and bakery favorites. Highlights include Dr Pepper ribs, brisket corn dip, Gulf oysters, Texas tomatoes, and buttermilk pecan pie. Special cooking classes teach participants to make Texas steakhouse dishes, Texas Czech kolaches, and more. The Really Into Texas event runs through May 31.

Thursday, May 26

Wine & Wag

Victory Park will once again transform into “Victory Bark” during the final spring installment of Wine & Wag, a weeknight dog-friendly sip-and-shop event. Bring your canine companion and enjoy wine and dog treats at multiple stops including Biago Wine and Spirits, Escapology, ViVi’s Victory Park, and more. Tickets are $15 and the event will run from 6-9 pm.

The Pour with Barrell Craft Spirits at Bourbon & Banter

The latest edition of The Pour — a series of spirit-pairing diners at The Statler’s underground speakeasy — will feature Kentucky’s Barrell Craft Spirits, known for its award-wining cask strength bourbons. Highlights from the three-course menu include pan-seared scallops with lychee brown butter, roasted beef tenderloin, and artisan cheeses with bourbon truffles. The pairing event is $150 per person, including tax and gratuity, and will run from 6-8 pm.

Saturday, May 28

The Dolly Llama Grand Opening

The Los Angeles-based waffle and ice cream chain will open its first Texas location in Uptown with a grand opening party. The first 100 guests get free T-shirts and other swag, and prizes will be given away all day. The new Dallas location is the first of many to open across the country this year, from Las Vegas to Florida. Popular menu items include the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle made with a batter that provides a crispy and custard-like texture. The location will open at 12 pm.

The Dallas Vegan Tour

Sample some of Dallas’ best vegan dishes — from apps to desserts — via a motorcoach during this afternoon culinary tour. Former editor of VegWorld magazine Courtney Garza McCullagh will co-lead the event, which is a mystery tour format that will reveal surprise stops. Tickets are $61 per person (plus tax and a small fee) and the tour will run from 12:30-4:30 pm

Sunday, May 29

Boots & BBQ Fest at Legacy Hall

Have a ball at Legacy Hall this Sunday with an all-day country music party paired with barbecue and beer. There’ll be live music by some of the area’s best tribute bands, including Still The One (Shania Twain), Tennessee Whiskey (Chris Stapleton), Straight Tequila Night (90s country), and King George (George Strait). Purchasing barbecue plates ($20) in advance is recommended. Plates include either brisket with jalapeño sausage, mac and cheese, rolls, and avocado slaw; or pork ribs, beans, and corn salad. Or go VIP with a balcony ticket ($65) that overlooks the Box Garden and includes a barbecue plate and complimentary brewery tours and whiskey sampling by Garrison Brothers and TX Whiskey. The party starts at noon.