Dallas pizza chain Cane Rosso opens first location since heinous pandemic

Dallas' popular pizza chain Cane Rosso has opened a new location in North Dallas, at the revitalized Hillcrest Village neighborhood center at 6959 Arapaho Rd., with trademark elements that include Neapolitan-style pizza and a sprawling patio.

A release says that Cane Rosso founder and owner Jay Jerrier is a fan of the center, which is home to a number of other restaurants including Haystack Burgers, The Brass Tap, and a coming-soon location of the Howard Wang's chain, opening in the former Lada space.

"The landlord had a vision for this center that looked really promising, and we could feel that the surrounding neighborhoods were looking for somewhere new to go out," Jerrier says.

Hillcrest Village will be their seventh location, and fills a geographical gap between Carrollton and Frisco. (Other locations are in Deep Ellum, Lakewood, Fort Worth, and Arlington.) At 3,200 square feet, it's among their smallest, which fits with what's happening in this post-pandemic takeout world.

"We've obviously seen a huge turn towards takeout and delivery in the past couple of years, and we've built this restaurant with that in mind," Jerrier says.

The location boasts a walk-up window near the entrance where guests can place or pick up to-go orders.

Outdoor space is a big deal: The restaurant has not one but TWO patios that include a 3,000-square-foot patio with games, picnic tables, and fire pits, and a separate 800-square-foot patio with seating. Hillcrest Village also has a 1.5-acre greenspace/park.

Food

Menu items include basics like the Margherita pizza with San Marzano tomatoes and mozzarella made in-house daily, and the Honey Bastard pizza, a once off-menu specialty pizza with mozzarella, hot soppressata, bacon marmalade, and a habanero-infused honey drizzle at the end.

New menu items for the North Dallas location include one new pizza and two new pastas:

Straight Fire pizza, a previous pizza of the month with mozzarella, Calabrian chile béchamel, hot soppressata, mushrooms, and fresh jalapeños

Cavateppi Vesuvio, with sausage, peppers, red pepper pesto, kale, sugo, and parmesan cheese

Ziti Alla Bolognese, with brisket bolognese, ricotta, and parmesan cheese

There are also appetizers, salads, and desserts.

Discount days include Half Price Wine Nights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where every glass and bottle of wine is half price; and Happy Hour Monday-Friday from 3-6 pm with discounts on drinks, appetizers, and select pizzas for $7-$9.

They're open now for dinner only on weekdays and full days Friday-Sunday, but will eventually open for weekday lunch.