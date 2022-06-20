These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The first day of summer means ice cream is officially in season, and one local ice cream parlor will celebrate with a party. This week also brings two festivals: one with tacos and margaritas and the other with Cambodian cuisine. For those who like to pair wine with dancing, there’s a complimentary class this week with your name on it.

Tuesday, June 21

First Day of Summer Party at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

The craft ice cream chain, which now has locations in Deep Ellum and Addison, will celebrate the first day of summer with a freebie. Sign up for Jeni’s customer rewards program and get a complimentary scoop of ice cream. Visit for the party (and the free scoop) at 7 pm or after.

St. George Spirits Pairing Dinner at Ida Claire

Each course of this five-course dinner event will be paired with a unique craft cocktail, from the basil-infused Razzle Bazzle to the robust Whiskey & Smoke. Menu highlights include wood-fired ribeye and seafood bouillabaisse with monkfish, mussels, and calamari. Dinner is $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and will begin at 7 pm.

Wednesday, June 22

Camp Kim Dallas

The Kim Crawford brand of wines is hosting a summer camp-themed pop-up at Gilley’s Dallas, where women can let loose with a hip-shaking, hair-flipping dance class. The event is free and only requires a reservation in advance. Participants are encouraged to get dressed in their best Texas glam. Wine will be provided, and entry is first-come, first-serve. The event begins at 6:30 pm.

Thursday, June 23

Thursdays On Tap at the Perot Museum

Every Thursday evening from 6-10 pm, the Perot Museum comes alive after dark with live music, drinks, and food trucks. This week’s vendor lineup outside on the plaza includes El Chifrijo, Both Worlds Mexican and American Cuisine, Cousins Maine Lobster, Smokey Ray’s BBQ, and Community Beer Co. Admission is $25 for non-members and $5 for members.

Saturday, June 25

Street Food Market at the Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas

Experience traditional Cambodian food during this two-day pop-up market. There’ll be live entertainment and dance performances, along with food vendors (cash only). Admission is free and the event will run from 10 am-10 pm on Saturday and 10 am-2 pm on Sunday.

Lakewood Brewing Company presents Bikes & Brews with Bike DFW

Lakewood Brewing Company will present Bikes & Brews with Bike DFW, offerings three routes starting at 10 am: A full ride starting at the Dallas Farmers Market, a half ride starting at White Rock Lake, or no ride at the destination, a vendor fair at Lakewood Brewing later in the day. The first 20 riders to arrive at the brewery will get two free beers from the array of Lakewood craft favorites that will be on tap, including Rock Ryder, being re-released for the occasion.

Dallas Taco and Margarita Festival

To be held at Ferris Wheelers, this tasting event will feature tacos and premium margaritas from various vendors. The $25 general admission ticket comes with three drink tickets and two food tickets; the latter good for not only tacos but elote, paletas, and other Mexican dishes. Entry is at 3 pm for general admission. Or go VIP for $50 and be granted entry at noon, four drink tickets and three food tickets. The event will end at 6 pm.