Dallas' ultimate local coffee shop to bring indie vibe to Uptown tower

A coffee shop that's been firmly ensconced in East Dallas is expanding to chi-chi Uptown: White Rock Coffee, the local coffee house and roaster, will open a location at the Rosewood Court office tower, where it will serve coffee, pastries, lunches, and treats to tenants and the surrounding community.

According to a release, the shop will open in early fall 2022, at 2101 Cedar Springs Rd. #130, next to the main Rosewood Court lobby.

Rick Perdue, President of Rosewood Property, the owner of the building says that the location's audience of business, local, and international clients as well as neighbors from Uptown will give White Rock Coffee a new kind of exposure.

"White Rock Coffee has quickly become a local Dallas favorite, and we are ecstatic to add it to the other restaurants and offerings at Rosewood Court," Perdue says. "Rosewood Court's outstanding location in the heart of Uptown will be a great opportunity for White Rock Coffee to bring its coffee and treats to a larger audience."

Other restaurants and offerings at the location include healthy restaurant Flower Child and Tipsy Alchemist, the hip cocktail bar.

White Rock Coffee was founded in 2005 by Nancy and Bob Baker, who opened their first location on Memorial Day weekend in a former Church's Chicken at 10105 E. Northwest Hwy. in Lake Highlands. They've since opened a drive-thru in Lakewood, a location in Preston Hollow at 5930D Royal Ln., and also founded a coffee roasting operation called the Brew Lab, where they host informative classes on topics like how to taste coffee.

Later this summer, they're opening a shop in University Park across from SMU at 6715 Hillcrest Ave., in the former Pearl Cup Coffee space.

They've become the benchmark in Dallas for what "local coffee shop" means, as in, every time a chain opens a location, people inevitably say, "I'd rather have had a White Rock Coffee there."

They'll bring that local vibe to Rosewood Court, where their space will feature a variety of seating areas and drinks, both espresso-based and cold brew. They will also serve breakfast, lunch, and dessert, made at their commercial bakery.

"Rosewood Court is a fantastic destination for office tenants and the community alike, and we think it is a great fit for our coffee and culture," the couple says in a statement.