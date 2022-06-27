These are the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The Independence Day holiday is usually quiet for restaurants, and some take advantage by closing for a vacation day or two. But for folks staying in town this week, there are plenty of opportunities to eat and drink well over July 4th weekend. On the list: patriotic drink specials, seasonal summer dish specials, a whiskey pairing dinner, and a brewery bash, drag brunch, and pool party to boot.

Thursday, June 30

The Pour at Bourbon & Banter

The underground speakeasy located in The Statler hotel downtown will host its next installment of The Pour: An Underground Curated Spirits & Culinary Tasting Experience. This one will feature Vermont’s WhistlePig rye whiskey. There’ll be five pours paired with three courses, including house-made pasta with grilled shrimp and herb pesto, pecan-smoked pork loin with summer mushroom wild rice and marinated tomato salad, and butterscotch-whiskey crème brulee. The event is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and will run from 6-8 pm.

Friday, July 1

Fourth of July Weekend at Cantina Laredo

The elevated Tex-Mex restaurant will bring on some July 4 weekend fireworks with its USA ‘Rita. The red, white, and blue layered frozen concoction is a patriotic twist on the restaurant’s signature Casa ‘Rita, blended with strawberries and Blue Curacao. The $9 cocktail will be available at Cantina Laredo locations in Addison and Frisco, July 1-4.

Saturday, July 2

Brunch Launch at District

Addison’s new globally inspired restaurant and bar, District, has launched Saturday brunch. Located at The Village on the Parkway, the restaurant is now serving comfort brunch favorites like chicken and waffles, braised short rib hash, and breakfast pizzas. Brunch cocktails include the Carajillo made with spiked Costa Rican coffee, and the French 75. Brunch service runs from 11 am-3 pm.

Sunday, July 3

Red, Wild & Blue Drag Brunch at Legacy Hall

Get glitzy this holiday weekend with brunch paired with an over-the-top drag show. The $60 per-person ticket includes a mimosa or bloody Mary and brunch entrée from one of Legacy Hall’s culinary vendors. Menu highlights include shrimp and grits from Dock Local, chicken and waffle tacos from Velvet Taco, and breakfast sliders from Son of a Butcher. Tickets are sold by the table, and tables of two are already sold out. Check-in begins at 11 am and the show starts at noon.

Independence Beer Bash at Texas Ale Project

The Design District brewery and tap room will host a holiday weekend party with beer specials, live music, games, and Texas barbecue. The Southern Gentleman’s Table will be on site starting at 3 pm to sell barbecue and Southern dishes. Pair them with $10 Texas Blood IPA drafts in a souvenir glass or $4 Pantera Becoming Bock in cans. Live music begins at 4 pm. The brewery will be open from 12-10 pm and kids and pets are welcome.

Monday, July 4

Independence Day at Fish City Grill

Go coastal without leaving Dallas on July 4. All Fish City Grill locations will serve two Independence Day summery specials: shrimp boil for $16.99 and ceviche for $12.99. Wash them down with $7 watermelon margaritas and $8 Tito’s Front Porch Lemonades. The specials are good at all locations in DFW, including Allen, Dallas, Flower Mound, Richardson, Southlake, Mansfield, Las Colinas, and Burleson. Its sister restaurant, Half Shells, which has locations in Plano and Snider Plaza, will run the same deals.

July 4th at Pool Adolphus

The Adolphus’ super hip rooftop pool is open to non-hotel guests thanks to a resort pass. It'll be decked out in red, white, and blue decor for Independence Day. Make reservations for a patriotic pool party, which will include burger and hot dog specials and Bomb Pops. Day passes are $35 and only valid for those 21 years and older.