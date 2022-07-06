Sophisticated new restaurant set to open in former Houston's Dallas space

A new restaurant is about to open in a storied Dallas location: Brentwood, a new concept from Dallas-based Vandelay Hospitality Group, is opening in the former Houston's location near Addison at 5318 Belt Line Rd.

According to a release, it'll open on July 7.

This is the sixth concept from Vandelay, and is described as bringing an updated take on classic American dining.

Houston's closed in mid-2020, at the height (or should that be the nadir) of the pandemic, after 40 years at that address.

"This restaurant location is an icon of Dallas dining, and when we were offered the opportunity to continue the tradition that Houston’s established, we jumped on that offer," says Vandelay founder & CEO Hunter Pond. "Brentwood is a classic Vandelay styled brand with its warmth, inviting atmosphere, anchored in sophisticated American style. We think the neighborhood will love it as much as it did the previous tenant."

Food

The menu offers elevated twists on American classics.

Starters include a sushi "nigiri plate," a pressed tuna roll, spicy onion dip with potato chips, chicken meatballs in yellow mole sauce, and a Brentwood salad with shaved brussels sprouts, almonds, and lemon vinaigrette.

Entrees and sandwiches include three kinds of burgers:

The Classic, with L-T-O-P, American, mustard & mayo

Hickory with cheddar, crispy onions, jalapeños & barbecue sauce

Vegetable, a brown rice veggie burger with white cheddar & miso aioli

Other options include the French dip, Prime rib, San Francisco ribeye, filet with tomato gorgonzola salad, and Durango chicken topped with salsa verde.

Salads include Cisco's salad with rotisserie chicken, and a wedge with iceberg, blue cheese dressing, and a little extra: slices of New York strip.

Desserts include a glossy chocolate silk pie and wild berry cobbler, both baked in an on-site bakery.

Drink

The bar will feature cocktails, beer, and a thorough wine list. Keeping with Vandelay's reputation for martinis, Brentwood's staple selections include the Espresso Martini, with top shelf vodka and almond espresso; and the 50/50 Martini, with gin, vodka, and Lillet.

Here's a thing: Bartenders are required to shake until an optimal frost temperature is reached before serving; if it doesn't frost the glass, it doesn't go out.

Atmosphere

The restaurant features a 6,800-square-foot interior with an expansive covered patio and a sprawling oakwood bar. Decorative elements include black tufted leather booths, lime washed brick archways, and equestrian themed artwork throughout, for a "sophisticated lounge" vibe.

Part of that includes a dress code of sorts. They're suggesting collared shirts and pants for men, no hats, and they view tank tops, overly provocative clothing, athletic wear, and flip-flops as too informal.

Vandelay Hospitality Group was founded in 2012, and likes to revive former food and beverage spaces to match and add to the character of the neighborhood. The portfolio of sit-down and casual concepts includes East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House Restaurant & Raw Bar, Drake's Hollywood, Lucky's Chicken, D.L. Mack's, and now Brentwood.