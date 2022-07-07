3 lucky Dallas neighborhoods get this spicy fried chicken restaurant

If new fried chicken places are your benchmark of prosperity, then times are surely good in Dallas: Three locations of Lucky's Hot Chicken, a Dallas-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style fried chicken served in a retro environment, are online to open in summer 2022.

Lucky's is the Nashville hot chicken entry from Vandelay Hospitality Group, which debuted in East Dallas in 2020 in the iconic, mid-century building where Brinker International founder Norman Brinker opened his first concept, Brink's Restaurant.

According to a release, the three new locations are as follows:

Webb Chapel , at 3106 Forest Ln., Dallas/"Farmers Branch"

, at 3106 Forest Ln., Dallas/"Farmers Branch" Oak Lawn , at 3827 Lemmon Ave., Dallas

, at 3827 Lemmon Ave., Dallas Richardson, at 1545 E. Belt Line Rd.

Webb Chapel opens first, on July 11. Oak Lawn and Richardson will open in summer 2022.

Food

Lucky's menu features chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders offered in four levels of spice. Used to be five. Now four.

The Big Lou sandwich features tenders, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles on a bun.

The Slider Combo includes one tender and one slider, with pickles and slaw.

Sides include mac & cheese, coleslaw, and Howlin' fries, tossed in a secret spice blend and topped with Lucky's sauce and spicy ranch.

Groups can opt for Family Fare options which include packages for parties of 4 or 6 as well as platters of chicken tenders and choice of sides.

Decor

The chain goes for a retro diner decor theme, with red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, 60’s-era aluminum-banded countertops, vintage opal glass pendant fixtures, and old-school neon signage.

The Webb Chapel and Richardson locations will also feature drive-thru ordering.

Webb Chapel is in a former Long John Silver's, in front of the Ace Mart, and will be a 2,500-square-foot space plus a drive-thru.

Richardson is going into a former Quizno's, which closed in 2021, and will be a 2,462-square-foot space, also with a drive-thru.

Oak Lawn will be a 2,400-square-foot space that's dine-in only; it's going into a former Einstein's Bagels, which closed in 2021.

They previously opened a second location in the Park Cities by SMU, but that just recently closed. But they have locations planned for Grand Prairie as well as Pleasant Grove, in a former Taco Bueno at 2630 S. Buckner Blvd. The Grand Prairie location, at the Epic Northwest Crossing at Warrior Parkway and 161, will be the first built from the ground up as a prototype store, modeled after the original flagship in East Dallas.

Vandelay, whose portfolio includes East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake's Hollywood, and D.L. Mack's, is on a roll: They just opened Brentwood, an American dining restaurant, in the former Houston's location near Addison.