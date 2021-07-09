Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 fun and different new bars to try

For this latest installment of CultureMap's monthly "Where to Drink" feature, the question is more, where not to drink. It's summer, Dallas has reached herd immunity, and the oppressive heat is in the Pacific Northwest. There's no place in Dallas right now that's not good for drinking.

Rather than use our usual filter of best new happy hours, this edition pulls together five places with unique draws.

Here's where to drink in July:

Atlas

Bishop Arts lounge that's a sibling to Cajun-Asian restaurant Krio (also in Bishop Arts) opened about a month ago. This is a place with a theme: to showcase the world, in food, drinks, and music. Travel your way through their drinks menu via the Pisco Sour (Peru), Pimm's Cup (London), and Singapore Sling (Singapore). They serve international-themed snacks, too, including a trio of cheesecakes with worldly themes: Turkish baklava, English banoffee, and Swiss chocolate.

Dream Cafe

Beloved Uptown restaurant just moved to a new location facing McKinney Avenue, which seems to make their breakfast and lunch taste all the more fresh and wholesome. In addition to the expected bloody Mary and mimosa (with fresh-squeezed OJ, because this is the Dream Cafe), they have a couple of frozen drinks that really do require a field trip: Ema's Frose, thick and cold with a strawberry garnish, and the Frozen Frenchy, with brandy, Dream coffee, and cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Elm & Good

Restaurant at the Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum is surely best known for its acclaimed chef Graham Dodds, but it also has an elegant bar running the length of the restaurant that just feels good to sit at. Their cocktail and wine list is limited, but everything on it is A+: 10 great cocktails, some named for local institutions such as the Gypsy Tea Room with rum and green tea. They have the best local beers on tap and a killer selection of wines by the glass, thoughtfully chosen, and in very generous pours.

Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room

New bar opens in Bishop Arts on July 12 with loads of personality, including a South-Beach-meets Boca vibe that’s just in time for summer nights. Decor sets the stage, with antique chandeliers, a scalloped aquamarine bar, vintage shell accessories, and a sculptural mermaid-&-dolphin table. There'll be a raw bar with oysters and the like; plus ocean-inspired cocktail pairings served from three swirling, built-in sculptural glass dispensers. Wine will include trendy orange wine, bubbles, and rosé. Throw on your muu muu and puka shell necklace and look for the turquoise neon sign.

Urban Seafood Company

New seafood spot in downtown Plano at 1104 14th St. is a sibling to Urban Crust and Urban Rio, all easily reachable via DART's Red Line. The inspiration here is New England destinations like Nantucket and Boston, and that means lobster rolls and an oyster bar, if you're up for a bite. But don't sleep on their bar program, which hits all the trends: from frozen cocktails to no-alcohol "mocktails" to wine and bubbles on tap.