Texas taco aficionado wins dream job as first 'chief taco officer'

One taco fan has scored the total dream job: Called "chief taco officer," it's a temporary position from Favor, the Austin-based delivery service owned by grocery chain H-E-B — a gig for which hundreds of people applied.

And the winner is: Chris Flores, San Antonio resident and self-styled "taco king."

Flores gained recognition when he set out four years ago to devour tacos from more than 900 Alamo City eateries. He runs the Eatmigos social media brand and enjoys a following of nearly 37,000 users on Instagram, where he bills himself as the "taco king."

He'll be paid $10,000 to taste-test tacos for two months and document his search for the best in Texas. He'll also receive food, transportation, accommodations, and Favor swag, as well as free Favor delivery for a year.

"Our goal was first and foremost to find someone who has a genuine passion for tacos, storytelling, and the history and culture of tacos in Texas, and Chris is exactly that," says Favor CEO Jag Bath in a news release.

Flores' first stop on his two-month taco tour will be Dallas-Fort Worth. Other places he’ll visit include San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Lubbock, Waco, and the Rio Grande Valley.

"I love Texas because of the melting pot of different cultures that have migrated here and adopted the taco into their cuisine," says Flores, a San Antonio native. "I'm so excited for this opportunity to travel Texas while seeing and tasting the different impact the taco has had on each region."

Flores will post his taco travels and recommendations on Favor's website, as well as on social media.