Pioneering restaurant in Dallas Design District closes after 10 years

Fancy Dallas Design District restaurant Oak is closing this weekend. According to a release, the restaurant will celebrate its last two days this weekend, so you can hurry to the phone now for a last-minute reservation.

The release hints that something else is coming in its place, and owner Richard Ellman says it will definitely be something new.

"It's not a rebranding, it'll be a new concept and a new restaurant," he says.

Oak was one of the first restaurants to open in Dallas' Design District a decade ago, followed by restaurants such as FT33, Sassetta, and WheelHouse, all since closed.

"Things have changed a lot in the Design District, which used to have more of a cutting-edge theme," Ellman says.

Oak also launched Ellman's prolific restaurant career. He's since opened El Bolero, Pakpao, and Hawthorn, which just opened in AT&T's Discovery District, and is also a nominee for Best New Restaurant in CultureMap's Tastemaker Awards (vote here).

The release says that there will be plenty of specials and fun creations this weekend.

The restaurant is on the list for DFW Restaurant Week, but a spokesperson did not respond to queries about whether it would still be participating.