Dallas bar veteran shakes up cool cocktail champagne bar for Denison

A veteran of Dallas' cocktail scene is opening a stylish spot on the tippy-top northern edge of North Texas. Called Champagne Charlie's Cocktail House, it'll open in Denison at 120 S. Burnett Ave., where it will bring well made cocktails and that trendiest of beverages, Champagne.

Champagne Charlie's is from Cody Riggs and Matt Redden, whose goal is to bring some cocktail flair to Denison and make it easier for residents to enjoy sophisticated sips in their own hometown. It'll also serve food and maybe some very muted live entertainment, but only as a backdrop to foster conversation and repartee.

Riggs says it will open in late fall.

He and Redden are childhood friends who wanted to bring something special to the area: namely, a place to get a well made, or what Riggs likes to call, a "proper" cocktail.

He has a long food & beverage resume, having worked at Dallas cocktail spots such as Midnight Rambler at the Joule Dallas, Buffalo & Hare Group (The Mitchell, On Premise, Scarlett Pumpernickle Tavern), Shoals Sound & Service, Sloane's Corner, Atwater Alley, and Roy G's.

"I got to the point where I didn't want to work for other people, and it seems like the perfect time to focus on our own thing," he says.

As their name hints, they'll have a Champagne component, putting them on the map of a major Champagne trend across Dallas-Fort Worth. "Charlie," meanwhile, is Riggs' daughter.

"There are a number of wineries around Denison and they have wine covered pretty well, but we'll do some Champagne," he says. "We're also doing mocktails. I've seen that people want to socialize without imbibing, and I feel like a lot of mocktails are just juices with muddled fruit. We'll be doing something more creative and substantial than that, using botanical mixers and non-alcoholic spirits."

They'll also do a menu of easy bites including charcuterie boards, deviled eggs, flatbreads, and the like.

They also scored a sweet location. Their bar will reside in a historic building next to Heritage Park on Main Street in downtown Denison, which has been nominated for the Great American Main Street Award multiple times, and is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

"Denison has a lot in the works, with new companies, restaurants, and wineries moving in," Riggs says. "We felt like there might be a demand for cocktails in the local community."