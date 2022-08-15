Tacos are trending strong in this roundup of Dallas restaurant news

This roundup of Dallas dining news includes a pretty nifty assortment of openings, not your usual chain but some local and indie places, as well as new menus, new menu items, and and at least three taco-related items.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Tre Stelle Coffee Co. is an intriguing new coffee shop that says it hopes to bridge the gap between modern and traditional coffee. It's a family-owned coffee roaster and wholesale business founded by 25-year-old Jonathan Ghebreamlak and his father Yordan, with a newly-opened storefront in far north Dallas at 17390 Preston Rd. #210, in the same shopping center just below Frankford Road as Hacienda Ranch. Tre Stelle, which means three stars in Italian, embodies the time-coffee traditions of their native country of Eritrea in East Africa. "East Africa is home to some of the most delicious coffee in the world, yet there aren’t many people of color on the storefront ownership side of the industry," Jonathan told Dallas Weekly. "I wanted to change the narrative in that regard. It was also important to me to continue the traditions of coffee drinking that surrounded me growing up."

Benihana, the big Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurant chain, is opening a location in Addison, at 5000 Belt Line Rd. #600, in the former Kobe Steakhouse spot on the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway in the Addison Walk marketplace, in late August. It will seat 242 in a contemporary setting featuring 23 teppanyaki tables and an expansive sushi lounge and bar.

Taco Joint, the Dallas taqueria chain, has opened its first location in Collin County at 1300 W. Plano Pkwy., in Rosewood Property Company's Heritage Creekside in Plano. It has all of Taco Joint's signature features including a large patio, creative murals, famous breakfast tacos, and daily deals during the week, including happy hour weekdays from 3-7 pm. It joins five other locations throughout Dallas, with two more opening in the next six months.

Lexy's, a new restaurant at Trinity Groves in the former Casa Rubio and Souk Mediterranean space, opens on August 15. Menu items include Crab & Lobster Cakes, Brisket Stuffed Avocado Croquettes, and Shrimp Fried Rice.

Mama's Pizza, a chain from Fort Worth that's been in business since 1968, now has a location in Dallas at 11828 Inwood Rd., in a former Subway at the intersection of Forest Lane, where it opened on August 8.

Turkish Cafe & Lounge has a new lunch menu it's serving every day from 11 am-3 pm which features kebabs, wraps, gyro sandwich with fries, salads, and an appetizer trio with hummus and baba ganoush.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has a lineup of new menu items they'll start serving on August 17 that include Mini Corn Dogs + Fries and a Four Cheese Lasagna TV Dinner layered with ricotta, mozzarella, romano, parmesan cheese and meat sauce, served with garlic parmesan broccoli, and warm cannoli cake.

Federales, the tequila and taco bar in Deep Ellum, is now open for weekend brunch Friday–Sunday 11 am–3 pm with a menu that includes a breakfast burrito with eggs, chorizo, cheese, potatoes, and corn salsa in a house-made flour tortilla; breakfast tacos including steak & egg or potato & chorizo hash; chilaquiles with salsa roja, corn tortillas, sunny side egg, and cotija cheese. On Sundays and Wednesdays, they're doing Quesabirria Tacos with lamb in adobo sauce and melted cheese.

Whistlebritches, the acclaimed chicken restaurant concept from chef Omar Flores, has several new menu items including Buffalo Fried Cauliflower with house made ranch dressing, Crunchy Corn Fritters, and Grilled Chicken Fredo with fusilli pasta and parmesan cheese, available at all three locations in Plano, Dallas, and Southlake.

Tacodeli has two novel seasonal menu items available through October 15: Chile Relleno featuring poblano peppers stuffed with veggie rice over a refried black bean spread and topped with jack cheese, crema and cilantro; and Short Rib Birria with a corn tortilla dipped in short rib stew, stuffed with jack cheese & braised short rib, served with consomme on the side for dipping.

Boba Republic, the boba tea drink shop, has introduced macarons in cute bear shapes, in an assortment of flavors including Vietnamese Coffee, Honey Lavender, Earl Gray Black Sesame, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, and Sea Salt Caramel, available at both locations in Allen and Plano.

DQ has a new Reese's Take5 Blizzard Treat with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, caramel, peanuts, and pretzels blended into DQ soft serve.

Manhattan Project Beer Co. has an enticing new beer called BA Fission that summons sparkling rosé. They brewed it with raspberries and aged it in cabernet wine barrels, then carbonated it a touch higher to enhance the sparkling rosé experience. BA Fission is available in the taproom and will hit the market in the next two weeks.

Better Balance, a Dallas-based brand which makes healthy plant-based proteins, has formed a partnership with Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. Better Balance offers a food cart serving stadium snacks including BBQ Sliders made with Better Balance plant-based shreds marinated in bbq sauce, potato slider buns, coleslaw, dill pickles, and kettle chips; and Guajillo Tacos made with Better Balance plant-based shreds simmered in roasted tomato-guajillo sauce, served in tortillas with black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde and tortilla chips; The cart is located near Seat Section 118. To view the Riders Stadium Concessions map, visit www.milb.com/frisco/ballpark/food-options.

Angry Dog, the restaurant in Deep Ellum famous for its great burgers and ice cold beer, just celebrated its 32nd anniversary.

Ex-Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse got a mistrial in a criminal case filed against him over the listeria outbreak in 2015. A Texas federal jury was unable to agree whether he committed wire fraud or conspiracy by allegedly concealing positive listeria tests from customers.