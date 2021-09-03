Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 bars with roomy outdoor patios

Even before the pandemic, patios were a big thing. Dallas has the weather to support them nearly year-round and has amassed a collection of well known outdoor spaces from The Rustic in Uptown to Katy Trail Icehouse to the infamous patio at Cane Rosso in White Rock Lake.

Since the pandemic, outdoor spaces have become an even bigger thing. It's rare to find an opening these days that hasn't incorporated some sort of patio scenario, the bigger the better. During these pandemic times, you want distance. Your want your own space.

These five big patios give a nice beverage and plenty of room to drink it:

400 Gradi

Technically, this is less a bar and more an Italian restaurant specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza plus dishes such pappardelle with mushrooms, from Australian chef Johnny Di Francesco. But they have an amazing patio. It's in the 2000 Ross building at the corner of Harwood Street, where it forms an "L" that wraps around the corner, and is just a pleasant place to sit in the urban core. It's kitty-corner from the Dallas Museum of Art, so there's lots to look at and take in, and it's kind of a hidden gem, not too crowded, so you get plenty of space. They have a great wine list, dominated by Italian wines including some treasures from the Piedmont region, but also a full bar with fun European cocktails.

Jaxon Beer Garden

One of the signature restaurants at the AT&T Discovery District, Jaxon boasts a selection of 34 craft beers plus cocktails, plus a great menu that includes tacos, burgers, queso, salads, and sandwiches — check out the "French dip" sandwich made with mushrooms instead of shaved beef. Jaxon has an expansive patio area that spills out onto the Discovery District, and this is fortuitous because the Discovery District is a hot destination right now, positively thronging with people on the weekends. This is promising for downtown Dallas, and if your patio search is merely for outdoor space, then you should be good. If you're avoiding contact, then early weeknight is the time to go.

The Shacks at Austin Ranch

Located at the southeast corner of Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway, The Shacks was created as part of Austin Ranch, a mixed-use project from the Billingsley Co. Surrounded by big oak trees, the space has an expansive patio along with a one-acre dog park, all open to the public. It's a bit of a drive but a nice field trip if you feel like getting outdoors while still in Dallas, and there's not only great beer from Grrrowler's Tap Room and Beer Garden, it has one of the two locations of OMG Tacos.

The Sound at Cypress Waters

Cypress Waters is the massive master-planned complex surrounding North Lake at LBJ and Belt Line Road built by the Billingsley family, which includes offices, residences, retail, the whole shebang. The Sound is the official relaxation niche: green park area, paved walkways, mini dog park, small stage for live music, and a row of restaurants, most owned by Shannon Wynne (Rodeo Goat, Flying Fish, Flying Saucer) but also with a cool location of Ascension Coffee that has cocktails and nice wines by the glass. It makes for an interesting excursion, like visiting another planet that, thanks to all the construction, is being reshaped before your eyes.

Thunderbird Station

Situated in a Deep Ellum building that first housed a gas station in 1922, Thunderbird Station boasts a 5,400-square-foot patio — huge by urban standards, leaving more than enough room to space yourself from your neighbors. You can have your space and your fancy cocktails, too: The bar, which was nominated for a Tastemaker Award in 2021, features the chops of award-winning bartender Liz Mitchell, with fun, high-concept drinks plus Southern snacks like bologna sandwiches and Frito pie. You also get to witness the parade of life passing through Deep Ellum.