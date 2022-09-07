Classic tavern D.L. Mack’s carries out crisp pizzas to Dallas' Preston Royal

A Chicago-inspired tavern-style restaurant is opening at Preston Royal: It's a second location of D.L. Mack's, the classic American tavern concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and it's opening at 10720 Preston Rd. #1101, AKA the former Neighborhood Services/NHS Bar & Grill space.

According to a Vandelay representative, it'll open on September 8.

D.L. Mack's made its debut at 6501 Hillcrest Ave. in 2021 from Vandelay, whose other concepts include East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake's Hollywood, Brentwood Restaurant & Bar, and The Anchor Bar, slated to open in 2023.

Their idea with D.L. Mack's was to blend the approachability of Hudson House but with a distinct Chicago milieu.

That means pizza, but not the obvious deep dish — instead, a unique tavern-style pizza that's also a Chicago thing, with a cracker crust so crispy, it can't be folded. They first introduced this Chicago-style cracker crust pizza at sibling Drake's Hollywood where it became a favorite.

D.L. Mack's also does martinis, which are a Vandelay motif.

Other featured menu items include:

Larchmont salad with shrimp and avocado

Blackened redfish with a Gibson salad (shaved Brussels sprouts and almonds in lemon vinaigrette)

Garlic shrimp scampi with angel hair pasta

Deviled eggs

Spinach artichoke dip

Steak frites

The restaurant occupies a 3,533-square-foot space, and features some standout decorative elements including reclaimed wood flooring from a 16th-century French church, and antique brick from a vintage 19th-century Chicago building.

Other details include black leather booths inspired by mid-century classic cars, vintage lighting, vintage cigarette cards highlighting sports and movie stars of the early 20th century, a black lacquered bar ceiling with custom brass, and a glass back bar.