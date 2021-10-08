Popover time: Downtown Dallas' beloved Zodiac Room at Neiman Marcus reopens

A downtown Dallas dining institution is back: Following a recent renovation, Neiman Marcus has reopened its fine-dining restaurant the Zodiac Room to the public.

Located at the Flagship Neiman Marcus downtown, The Zodiac Room is one of the city's most venerable restaurants, with a modern take on old-world glamour: a dining experience that is warm, inviting, and elegant.

"The customer experience at Neiman Marcus Downtown is unlike any other location, and we are delighted to reopen The Zodiac Room," says Teri Hardin VP and General Manager Downtown & Willow Bend in a release.

"While the evolution of The Zodiac Room is an integral part of our vision for the future, the heritage and history of our Flagship store are at the heart of everything we do," Hardin says. "Dining at The Zodiac Room is one of the luxury experiences that customers have come to love at Neiman Marcus."

The restaurant closed, like many, during the pandemic. Its reopening is one of those small steps for diners but a big signifier that we're sort of crawling back to normal.

Customers can expect to dine with luxurious Carlo Moretti glassware and Bernardaud china, all available for in-store purchase, as well as an impressive art collection, including work from abstract minimalist painter Charles Hinman, recognized for creating three-dimensional shaped canvas paintings in the mid-1960s.

They'll open with Executive Chef Sara Toth, serving classics and signature dishes, including the complimentary demitasse of chicken broth followed by Neiman Marcus' famous popovers with strawberry butter.

A seasonally driven menu will include a wedge salad and charcuterie selection as new offerings. Other customer favorites returning include salmon tacos, black Angus cheeseburger, and mandarin orange souffle.

They'll also have a full bar with cocktails, wines, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Toth has an extensive background in the New Orleans fine-dining community including roles as the first female Chef de Cuisine at Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse in New Orleans, as well as their Corporate Pastry Chef and head of the catering team; and Chef de Cuisine at Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar in Frisco.

She joined Neiman Marcus NorthPark's NM Café as Executive Chef in 2018.

Located on the sixth floor, The Zodiac Room will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 am-3 pm. To reserve a table, visit Open Table or call 214-573-5800.

In addition to the Zodiac Room, Neiman Marcus Downtown also offers the Espresso Bar, located on the main floor, offers quick bites and is open Monday-Thursday from 11 am-4 pm, and Friday-Saturday from 11 am-4:30 pm.