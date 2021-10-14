Texas' beloved Twang inspires spicy new craft beer from DFW brewery

Those who like a little zing in their beer have a salty San Antonio-based business to thank for Martin House Brewing Company's newest beer sensation.

Twang, a family-owned flavor factory known for creating “the original beer salt” and other spicy drink boosters, has teamed up with the Fort Worth craft brewery to release a new beer inspired by Twang, called Twang-a-Rang.

Twang-a-Rang, which Martin House describes as tasting like “a sweet mango candy with a spicy chili finish,” is brewed in Fort Worth and is now available at select retailers and bars throughout DFW and Texas, while supplies last.

“San Antonio has shown us so much love over the recent years, that it really is special to be able to team up with Twang and start a new friendship,” says Shugg Cole, Martin House Brewing’s director of marketing, in a release. “We are looking forward to many more flavors of Twang-a-Rang and many more hangouts with our new San Antonio family.”

Brewed with mango flavoring, mango puree, and a blend of salts and spices, Twang-a-Rang has an alcohol content of 6.5 percent and emulates the sweet and spicy flavor of Mango Chili Twangerz, which inspired the beer.

“Twang is really excited to be a part of this collaboration with Martin House Brewing Company,” says Edmundo Macias, Twang’s director of marketing. “This is a great opportunity to come together with another Texas brand to create something that’s unique but also tastes great. We encourage consumers to dress the beer with Mango Chili Twangerz to give it a Latin twist.”

Twang-a-Rang is available at select retailers and bars that already carry Martin House beers, including select H-E-B stores, Total Wine, Spec’s, and Trader Joes; it is sold in six-packs for $10-$12.