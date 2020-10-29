Cast your vote on Election Day and earn freebies from Dallas restaurants

Election Day is November 3, and a number of Dallas restaurants and food companies are doing their part to reward those who vote.

Offers include free udon, free cookies, and cheap margaritas. Plus you can add your two cents on a pressing pecan issue.

American Pecan Council is hosting an election of its own where you can vote on the correct way to pronounce pecan. It it "puh-CON" or "PEA-can"? APC executive director Alex Ott sys it's an age-old debate.

"With voting top of mind, we knew it was the perfect time to re-ignite the age-old pecan pronunciation question," Ott says in a release. "Even across the 15 pecan-growing states from California to the Carolinas, growers and shellers themselves say it differently. So we're asking America to help us settle it once and for all and encourage everyone to join in on this fun, light-hearted debate."

To vote, visit PecanDebate.com, and enter for a chance to win one of 300 limited-edition pecan snacking blankets that feature the two pronunciations on opposite sides.

The American Pecan Council (APC) is a group of passionate pecan growers and shellers founded in 2016 and based in Fort Worth. Who knew!

The 15 pecan-producing states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.

Cookie Society, a boutique bake shop in Frisco specializing in gourmet cookies that are bigger than your average cookie, is offering a sweet treat to voters. On November 3, the bakery will offer free, mini chocolate chip cookies to customers who have/wear their "I Voted" stickers; until supplies last. No purchase necessary.

Marugame Udon, the world-famous noodle restaurant in Carrollton, is voting for free udon. If you visit the restaurant on Election Day November 3 and show your "I Voted" sticker, or other proof that you voted, you get a free bowl of udon with purchase of another.

Chili's Grill & Bar is hosting a "Vote for the Margarita Party" which you can do by ordering a $5 Presidente Margarita. If you "cast this vote," IE buy a $5 Presidente Margarita through November 3, whether dining-in or To-Go, you'll get a free commemorative sticker while supplies last. Surely that is incentive. If that's not enough, Presidente Margaritas are hand-shaken 25 times with Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Patrón® Citrónge, and E&J Brandy.

Bulla Gastrobar, the authentic Spanish-style restaurant located in Legacy West, is celebrating Election Day on November 3 with $5 Sangria all day long! Regularly $9, Bulla’s red sangria features red wine, brandy, triple sec, Sprite, and chopped orange.

Rodeo Goat Ice House has two candidate-themed burgers through November 3: The Biden Burger with a crab cake, beef tenderloin patty, arugula, tomato, and red onion; and The McDonald with two beef patties, Russian sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles & onions on a sesame seed bun. No deals here, however; they're $14.