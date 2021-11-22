These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

As Thanksgiving preps to take the stage, holiday events are ready to steal the show. This week folks can sip boozy hot cocoa at an iconic hotel, fuel up with Black Friday brunch and mimosas, or embark on a Christmas light tour that comes with dessert. Kick things off with Friendsgiving featuring a concert by a Texas country legend. Looking for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas? Find a list of restaurants for dining in here, and places doing to-go meals here.

Wednesday, November 24

Cocoa Lounge in The French Room Bar

The Adolphus is all sorts of festive this year — there’s a rooftop winter wonderland featuring illuminated igloos, and holiday tea time is back with reservations that are hard to get. But no reservations are required to partake in boozy hot cocoa and specialty holiday drinks in the hotel’s French Room Bar. Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am-5 pm through January 15.

Friendsgiving with Pat Green at The Rustic

Catch a concert from Texas Country pioneer Pat Green at his own restaurant and bar. While VIP and meet-and-greet tickets are sold out, there are still general admission tickets available ($27). Arrive early and bring cash, as there will be pop-up bars and beer tubs scattered around the open-air viewing area. The Bird Dogs will open the show and doors open at 7 pm.

Friday, November 26

Black Friday Brunch at City Works

Fuel up for Black Friday shopping with City Works’ rock n’ roll-themed brunch offerings. Cleverly named items include the Johnny Hash made with pulled pork, peppers, and butternut squash, and the Chimi Hendrix breakfast chimichanga. Wash it all down with a mimosa flight or a Black Friday special tapping of Goose Island’s Beer Company’s Bourbon County Stout lineup. Brunch begins at 10 am.

Pajamas & Mimosas Brunch Party at Didi’s Downtown

The popular Frisco restaurant and bar invites folks to roll out of bed the day after Thanksgiving and tuck into some brunch dishes and Black Friday mimosas. Drink specials will run 11 am-2 pm and include $5 bloody Marys and $3 mimosas. Live bands will entertain, too.

Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours

The adults-only, Christmas-themed tour will take patrons on a sweet and sparkly journey around Park Cities and downtown Dallas. Taste treats from local dessert venues and take in the Christmas light displays along the way. Hot chocolate will be provided, but attendees may also BYOB. The tour is $49 per person and will run on weekends and select weeknights through December 26.

Saturday, November 27

Seasonal Soup Pot at Dallas Arboretum

James Beard Foundation member chef Mary Chamberlin teams up with well-known Dallas chef Sharon Van Meter for a hands-on soup-making class in A Tasteful Place. Participants will create seasonal soups as the chefs share their food stories. Everyone will go home with new go-to recipes for winter family meals. The class takes place 11 am-1 pm, and registration is $65 ($59 for members).