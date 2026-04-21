Like the setting of a Hallmark Channel rom-com, a new bookstore in downtown Arlington invites customers to sip, swoon, and stay awhile. Called Daydream, the shop specializes in romance books and features a cozy coffee shop nestled right inside the bookstore, located at 380 E. Front St., Suite 110, in the heart of downtown Arlington.
The charming concept is from Alma Sardas, graduate from University of Texas at Arlington who, after a couple of years working in public relations agencies, decided to pursue her dream of owning a romance bookstore.
As a longtime bookstore and coffee shop lover, Sardas explains, her idea for the shop came from wanting a space that felt like stepping into one of those stories.
“I’ve always loved bookstores and coffee shops individually, but I didn’t see many spaces that fully leaned into a specific genre and created an immersive experience around it," she says. "That’s where the dream started - building something that felt intentional, cozy, and unique.”
The book collection is entirely curated by Sardas and features a wide variety of subcategories within the romance genre, including cowboy, dark, fantasy and LGBTQ+ romance and romantic suspense. “There’s a little bit for everybody,” Sardas says.
The young entrepreneur cites It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover, A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, and Daydream by Hannah Grace (which inspired the name of her shop) as the romance novels that have shaped her love for the genre.
“They all show different sides of romance: emotional, escapist, and fun,” she says.
Daydream brings people together over their love of coffee and literature. Photo courtesy of Daydream.
The inviting shop pairs the quiet charm of a library with the aroma of a coffee house, in a brightly lit space featuring a palette of cream, blush pink, and light wood tones. There are circular marble-top bistro tables and rounded swivel chairs for customers to enjoy their books and coffee. They also have a dog-friendly outdoor space with a few pink chairs and tables.
Her offering aligns with the growing trend of younger generations that are craving real-life spaces, and opportunities to unplug, slow down and connect. “I think naturally younger people are going to start gravitating towards books again and the fun escapism that comes with it, rather than the never-ending vicious cycle of comparing themselves to their digital life”, Sardas says.
Sardas, who is half Cuban and half Mexican, draws on her cultural heritage for both her deep-rooted love of coffee and the inspiration behind the menu she created.
The menu includes classic drinks such as espresso, latte, and Americano, all served hot or iced, as well as tea - chai and matcha. They serve Cuban coffee, or Cafecito, a homage to her Cuban father.
The shop has a couple of signature coffees, including a honey vanilla oat latte, and The Havanna, a dulce de leche latte, and they are working on a Mexican-inspired latte in honor of her mother’s traditions.
The shop features a pink La Marzocco espresso machine.Photo courtesy of Daydream
For pastries, they have partnered with Richardson-based La Casita Bakeshop, a thriving women-owned business, to serve an assortment of croissants, cinnamon rolls, cookies and muffins.
They use beans from Alma Coffee (same name as hers though purely coincidental), a veteran and women-owned company that works closely with farmers in Honduras and roasts in Georgia.
Daydream's hours are 9 am-7 pm Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-5 pm Sunday; closed Monday.
Sardas says that starting in May, she plans to host regular events such as themed book clubs that tie into popular tropes and books, like contemporary, dark romance, and queer romance. There are also book discussions, meet-and-greets, author signings, midnight release parties, and themed café nights in the works.
They are also collaborating with local creatives on activities like candle-making workshops and cake decorating workshops to make the space feel more interactive.
“It truly is a dream,” Sardas says. “We are excited to be open and ready to be a stop for the Arlington community and beyond.”