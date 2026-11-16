Bagel News
Dallas' Starship Bagel wins national award for cunning bagel sandwich
An award-winning Dallas bagel shop has racked up another trophy: Starship Bagel, the acclaimed local bagel chain, won top honors in the sandwich category at BagelFest, an annual bagel showdown that took place in New York on November 15.
BagelFest is a celebration dedicated to all things bagel, with bagels, bagel sandwiches, speakers, and demonstrations — all climaxed by "The Best Bagel" contest with more than two dozen contestants from around the world.
The 2026 event drew 27 bagelmakers — from Queens legends to contenders from across the U.S., Canada, India, Ireland, and Spain — competing for supremacy in categories such as Best Bagel, Most Creative Bagel, and Best Schmear of the Year.
Starship won the gold for their Chicago-style lox dog, a clever fusion item featuring a poppy-seed bagel bun topped with rolled Nova lox and Chicago hot-dog fixings, including mustard, relish, pickles, and sport pepper.
Starship also won two silver medals: for Best New York-style bagel, and Best Bagel of all, a category for which they've won the gold for the past three years, beginning in 2023, when their win represented a major upset, with a Dallas bagel winning in such a New York-centric competition, followed by subsequent wins in 2024 and 2025.
A press release from BagelFest noted such, stating that in 2026, "the crown is staying in New York" with Ess-a-Bagel, the Manhattan institution celebrating 50 years in business, winning Best Bagel and Best New York Style at the sold-out event.
"Its victory over last year’s Best Bagel champion, Dallas-based Starship Bagel, founded by Brooklyn-born Oren Salomon, who took silver in both categories, gave New Yorkers something to schmear about," the release says.
Other gold medals were awarded to Rise Bagels of Irvine, California for Rising Star and Best Beyond the Boroughs; and Bagel Brigade of Hyderabad, India, winning Best International.
Bagel Joint from Brooklyn won Schmear of the Year for Nước Chấm Cream Cheese, bringing a Vietnamese dipping-sauce inspiration to an Ashkenazi staple. Manhattan-based Bagizza won Most Creative for “Off da 7 Train,” pairing a sesame-perilla bagel with doenjang schmear, pastrami, and Korean pickle.
According to BagelFest founder Sam Silverman, this year's event was "by far the most competitive yet, with the slimmest margins of victory."
In addition to the 27 competitors, the event drew 25 additional food and beverage brands for the seventh annual celebration, where blind-tasting judges, culinary experts, and festivalgoers weighed in across 14 award categories. The sold-out event featured more than 50 booths, live competitions, and culinary programming.
In addition to its Chicago-style lox dog, Starship also submitted a sweet offering for the sandwich category: S'Mores, featuring a graham-cracker bagel topped with chocolate ganache and a vegan marshmallow fluff. The chain will serve their award-winning entries at their three locations in Lewisville, North Dallas on Arapaho Road, and downtown Dallas, once the team returns from the competition this week.
Starship Bagel was founded by Oren Salomon in Lewisville in 2021, a young entrepreneur with a passion for making great bagels. They do New York-style bagels, made in small batches with the most premium ingredients, in classic varieties such as Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, Everything, Garlic, Salt, and Zaatar. Unlike most other other bagel shops in Dallas, Starship is authentically kosher, meaning that it conforms to Jewish dietary laws such as no pork and no consuming meat and dairy at the same time.
The chain has earned two James Beard Awards nominations for Outstanding Bakery in 2025 and 2026, and was also featured on an episode of Food Network TV show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives in 2025.