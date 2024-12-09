News About Food Events
Festivities rule the 7 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Find plenty of opportunities to get in the Christmas spirit this week with a Nutcracker themed tea, not one but two holiday bar crawls, and breakfast with the big guy in red. Truffle lovers won't want to miss an exclusive tasting this week, and the same goes for fans of Kentucky bourbon whiskey. Last but not least: free hot dogs in downtown Dallas.
Wednesday, December 11
Bourbon & Rye Whiskey Tasting & Dinner at Thirsty Lion
Gastropub chain will host a hefty four-course bourbon whiskey pairing dinner with stick-to-your-ribs dishes like spicy sausage and prosciutto flatbread, filet mignon with white cheddar mashed potatoes and cabernet wine sauce, and whiskey bread pudding. An array of Kentucky whiskeys and cocktails will be served with each course. The dinner is $75 plus tax and fee, and will be held at Thirsty Lion’s Grandscape location on Wednesday and Preston Hollow location on Friday. Both begin at 6 pm.
Thursday, December 12
Sam's Club Holidog Pop-Up Cart at Pegasus Plaza
Sam’s Club is introducing the Holidog, a limited-time promotional twist on their popular hot dog, topped with holiday ingredients. You can order one of three very unusual options, no membership required, all for free: a hot dog topped with mashed potatoes & Xmas cookies; or pumpkin pie & candy canes; or turkey and Prime rib. (Note: Holidogs aren’t available in stores.) The cart will be set up at Pegasus Plaza in downtown Dallas at 1500 Main St. from 11 am-6 pm or until they sell out.
Truffle Tasting at Knife Italian
John Tesar’s Italian-influenced steakhouse, located inside the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, will offer a six-course special tasting menu showcasing the decadence of truffles. There'll be A5 Wagyu with truffle mashed potatoes and white truffle, langoustine with truffle and brown butter, and white truffle and dark chocolate mousse paired with truffle ice cream. The menu is $285, plus tax and gratuity, and will be offered during dinner service this Thursday-Saturday.
Saturday, December 14
Breakfast with Santa at SER Steak + Spirits
The 27th floor steakhouse atop the Hilton Anatole welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus for a festive breakfast buffet. The experience includes storybook readings, crafts, photos with Santa, and access to the Anatole’s thrilling new indoor Snowy Summit Slide, which is part of the hotel’s new après ski lodge-themed Christmas attractions. The brunch is $70 for adults, $30 for children 3-12. Breakfast seating times are available from 8:30–11:30 am Saturdays and Sundays through December 22, with special seatings on December 23 and 24.
Dallasites101’s 8th Annual Naughty or Nice Bar Crawl
Join the holiday party on Greenville Avenue where 22 bars will offer discounted festive drinks, holiday music, photo ops, and more. Dust off your ugly sweaters and Santa hats for this annual event that has been selling out since its inception in 2016. Crawl hours are from 12- 5 pm. Check-in is from 12-2:30 pm at Four Day Weekend Comedy Club or Sundown at Granada. There'll also be two after-parties at Stan’s Blue Note and River Pig from 5-7 pm. Tickets are $25, or $40 which includes early access, VIP check-in, one drink, and skip-the-line perks.
Santa Bar Crawl at The Harwood District
Third annual holiday bar hop will take participants through The Harwood District for Christmas-themed special priced cocktails and bites. Participating venues include Happiest Hour, Saint Ann, Mercat Bistro, Poco Fiasco, Harwood Arms, Elephant East, Magnolias Sous Le Pont, Dolce Riviera, Tequila Social, and Te Deseo. Check in at Happiest Hour between 3–4 pm and plan for an after party at Te Deseo. Tickets are $20 and the event will run until 8 pm.
Sunday, December 15
The Nutcracker Holiday High Tea at The Thompson
Third annual holiday high tea comes with performances of select scenes from The Nutcracker by the Texas Ballet Theater School Ensembles. A meet-and-greet with cast members will follow in the Thompson’s winter wonderland-themed ballroom. Tickets are $60 for adults and $20 for children 3–14. The tea begins at 1 pm.