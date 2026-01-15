Best Happy Hours
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 best new happy hours for January
This January 2026 edition of our monthly Where to Drink column departs a little from the standard happy hours. This is not to say that the list does not include happy hours. News about new happy hours is always welcome, because who doesn't like a bargain cocktail. But there is also one entry that does not even feature cocktails at all.
Here's where to drink in Dallas in January 2026:
Andreas Prime Steaks & Seafood
Eponymous steakhouse from chef Andreas Kotsifos has launched an impressive happy hour with discounts on drinks and a menu of upscale bites: oysters Rockefeller 3 for $9, filet mignon sliders 3 for $12, calamari for $12, lamb meatballs with sofrito sauce for $10, fried cheese ravioli with spicy marinara for $12, bacon-wrapped dates stuff with blue cheese for $10, and more. Cocktails and wine by the glass are $2 off, beer is $1 off. The happy hour is offered Sunday-Friday from 5-7 pm at both locations: Allen and Dallas where it just opened in Uptown in the former Morton's Steakhouse space in November.
Fortune House
Acclaimed Chinese restaurant known for its soup dumplings, noodles, and Shanghainese dishes, has two locations: the original in Irving and a spinoff in Dallas — both of which host a happy hour daily from 3-6 pm with 50 percent off house cocktails, sake, and wine by the glass, as well as a few small plates including soup dumplings, pork buns, wontons, and eggrolls. The Dallas location on Greenville Avenue also does an amazing reverse happy hour from 9 pm-12 am with the same half-off drinks plus a late-night menu featuring chicken wings and $1 egg rolls.
Hillside Tavern
East Dallas restaurant-bar, which won Culture Map's Tastemaker Award in 2022 for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, has expanded its happy hour offering — now including $6 draft beers, $7 wines by the glass, and 1/3 off every bottle of wine. There are $7 cocktails including old fashioned, daiquiri, margarita, French 75, Manhattan, martini, sazerac, bees knees, Aperol spritz, negroni, and vesper martini. Plus food: chips & queso, wings, pimento cheese plate, lettuce wraps, Caesar wraps, double cheeseburger, patty melt, truffle Fries, & cheddar fries. It runs Tuesday-Thursday from 4-6 pm and Friday from 3-6 pm.
NADC Burger
Burger chain with semi-celebrity ties — it's a partnership between Austin chef Phillip Frankland Lee and professional skateboarder Neen Williams — is known for having a menu with just two items: Wagyu cheeseburger and fries. They've just introduced what they're calling a Happy Hour, offering a burger & fries combo for $18 from 3-5 pm and 9-11 pm. The price is regularly $21, so it's not much of a discount, but $3 off is $3 off. Calling it a Happy Hour is perhaps misleading, since those words generally imply "discount drinks," and the Uptown Dallas location does not serve alcohol; but NADC is far too hip to call it $3 off.
Thomas Avenue Beverage Company
Long-cherished Uptown Dallas bar was revived in 2024 by legendary mixologist Eddie "Lucky" Campbell, a hospitality veteran whose portfolio of bars (Standard & Pour, The Parliament) shows he knows what makes Uptown tick. The happy hour offering at TABC runs generously into the early evening from 4-7 pm every day, with half-price appetizers including sliders, chips & queso, fried green beans, plus $10 flatbreads. On Mondays, the happy hour extends from 4 pm to midnight. They also do generous daily specials such as smashburgers & fries on Tuesdays for $9.