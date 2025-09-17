Burger News
Burgerlicious to bring gourmet burgers and loaded fries to Lancaster
A mom-and-pop burger joint with loaded fries is coming to Lancaster: Called Burgerlicious, it's opening at 3216 W. Pleasant Run Rd., where it will serve burgers, fries, and a unique lemonade bar serving fresh-squeezed lemonade in a variety of flavors.
Burgerlicious is from husband-and-wife Gerald and Vernetta Person, and the Lancaster location will be the second Burgerlicious, following an inaugural location they opened in Lewisville in 2023.
They're planning on opening the new location at the end of September.
Burgerlicious started out in 2018 as a food truck, with a menu of gourmet burgers, lemonades, and loaded fries. In 2021, they relocated the concept to Lewisville where they opened a brick-and-mortar in a former pizzeria at 1565 W. Main St. #210. Customers could enjoy not only the food but also the couple's infectious charm and hospitality.
They do burgers in eight varieties, including classic cheeseburger, bacon burger, mushroom burger, and a patty melt on Texas toast, ranging from $9 to $10.
Their big kahuna is the king burger with bacon, grilled onions, cheddar & American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, on a brioche bun. They also do a turkey burger and a veggie burger. Plus fun starters such as spicy fried pickles and onion rings.
"The turkey burgers have been a big hit for us," Vernetta says. "They're moist and nicely seasoned. We do our own in-house sauces and create our own seasonings."
But their standout is the "lemonade bar" starring fresh-squeezed lemonade made with fresh squeezed lemon juice, sugar, and filtered water, which can be ordered as is or in a stunning array of flavors:
- "Pink Drank" with watermelon & strawberry
- Cotton candy lemonade
- Blue raspberry lemonade
- Purple Haze wild grape lemonade
- Pina colada pineapple lemonade
- tropical lemonade with pomegranate & pineapple
- blood orange lemonade
- mango lemonade
- peach lemonade
- "Harricane" Lemonade with lime, orange, and passion fruit puree
"It's something that sets us apart," Vernetta says. "First of all, it's fresh squeezed. And then to be able to get it in different flavors, it's rare. I wanted to offer something different from the usual milkshake."
The two have complimentary skills, Gerald says. "I'm from Dallas and Vernetta is from Chicago," he says. "I married into this but I bring a business mindset."
While Lewisville has seating for about 50 people, the Lancaster location will be entirely to-go. Lancaster reached out to them but the idea of expansion had come up since they'd been fielding requests from Dallas customers who wanted them close by.
"A lot of people would ask when were we ever going to come to Dallas — that drive to Lewisville is a hike," Gerald says.