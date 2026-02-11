Coming Soon
Cafe Olivia to debut in downtown Dallas with weekday breakfast and lunch
Cafe Olivia, the sleek Addison coffee shop and eatery known for its sophisticated lattes and daytime menu of healthy fare, will soon debut its second Dallas-area location, this time in the heart of the city.
The restaurant is set to open its doors at 2200 Ross Ave., inside the recently renovated Dallas Arts Tower, on Tuesday, February 17. It follows quickly on the heels of the first Dallas-area outpost of Cafe Olivia, which opened in an Addison office tower on the Dallas North Tollway in October 2025.
In a press release, founder Adrian Verdin seemed to obliquely address recent fears over the future of downtown Dallas, following the news that AT&T would relocate its headquarters to Plano, noting that he has a “deep belief” in the future of downtown.
“Our eyes have always been on downtown Dallas,” Verdin says. “After being part of major downtown developments and working closely with properties like The Statler and The Joule, we have a deep belief in where this neighborhood is headed, not just now, but five, 10, and 20 years from now.”
In addition to a full menu of coffee drinks, Cafe Olivia boasts a menu of healthy dishes for breakfast and lunch.
Diners can look forward to Olivia’s grain bowl, which pairs quinoa and farro with baby kale, mushrooms, herbed tomatoes, and tahini-lemon dressing, along with classic proteins like miso-grilled salmon and a sumac-rubbed half chicken. There’s also a rotating pasta option, a butcher’s cut steak, and lots of veggie sides, along with a tight menu of cocktails and wine. Grab-and-go options will also be on offer for downtown workers in need of a quick lunch.
And when ordering the signature Olivia Latte, made with lavender oat milk and vanilla bean foam, or a classic cortado, patrons might notice that it’s served in a pretty pink mug made especially for the cafe by Dallas ceramicist Marcello Andres, who’s responsible for some of the city’s most interesting tableware right now.
In addition to breakfast and lunch service, Cafe Olivia will open its doors during the evenings and weekends for private events and meetings.
Cafe Olivia will debut in downtown Dallas on February 17. The restaurant will be open from 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday. More outposts of Cafe Olivia are also in the works, including a Plano location that’s “coming soon,” according to the release.