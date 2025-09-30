Office Lunch News
North Dallas restaurant Cafe Olivia aims to upgrade the workplace cafe
A new restaurant is opening in a North Dallas office building with a fresh take on the workplace café. Called Cafe Olivia, it will open at 14551 Dallas Pkwy. #100, with chef-driven cuisine, craft coffee, and a light daytime bar program in a calming, design-forward space.
According to a release, it'll open on October 1, and will be open for breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday from 7 am-6 pm. On evenings and weekends, they'll be available for private events.
The menu will include salads, sandwiches, and entrees with global influences, paired with artisanal coffee, matcha, and spritzes.
A signature highlight is the café’s daily baked artisanal bread, anchoring the menu a wide variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free offerings.
The menu includes tempting sandwiches such as the Adahlia with egg, ricotta, arugula, avocado and pistachio pesto; a bagel sandwich using bagels from Starship Bagel, that's a good sign; and a sandwich with prosciutto, brie, fig, and pear. A vegetarian sandwich has carrots, hummus, and chickpeas.
There's a grain bowl, cavatalli pasta, and a French toast using trendy milk bread. Salads include a Cobb salad with green goddess dressing, and a Greek salad with chickpeas and halloumi cheese.
The design mirrors the concept’s ethos: desert-modern meets mindful retreat. Creams, beiges, warm wood tones, and greenery.
That location at the Fourteen5 office building on the west side of the Tollway, north of Spring Valley Road, has seen turnover: It was previously Maguire's Bistro which opened in June 2023, and prior to that was an Ascension Coffee. Hope springs eternal.
Founders are Torry Cray and Adrian Verdin, who've worked at numerous restaurants around town including the AT&T Discovery District. Café Olivia marks the first concept from On Brand Hospitality, the hospitality company they've founded, and they're planning to open a second location in downtown Dallas in spring 2026.
The couple previously had plans to open a hipster '80s-style roller skating rink in the Dallas Design District, but that concept is currently on hold, a spokesperson says.
"Café Olivia is about more than food and coffee —it’s about creating a space where people feel cared for, connected, and inspired during their day,” Torry Cray says in a statement.