Newest coffee shop in Dallas' Oak Cliff is brewing from inside a bank
There's a new coffee shop now open in Dallas’ Oak Cliff in the unlikeliest of places: a bank. Called the Capital One Cafe, it's at the recently opened Capital One at 655 W. Illinois Ave. #230, inside Wynnewood Village where it's serving coffee with a side of banking services.
Capital One has 55 cafés scattered throughout the U.S. in 19 states, including Arizona, California, and Florida. They debuted the concept in New York in 2001, and opened the first Capital One Café in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco in 2023. The Wynnewood Village location is the 7th in Texas.
The idea is that you come in for the coffee … then maybe open a checking account or sign up for a credit card. There are no cash transactions through tellers but they do have two ATMs on site.
But anyone can come in, says Capital One VP for Cafés Kim Conte.
"Whether a Capital One customer or not, our cafés provide financial resources and tools in a space that welcomes everyone," Conte says in an email."Our cafés are often leveraged for remote work and community gatherings – they’ve even been a hub for early start businesses and entrepreneurs."
The menu includes all your coffee drinks: drip coffee, lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, and teas; beans are from Verve, a California coffee roaster.
Other special drinks include kombucha and a fancy mulled cranberry spritz. Drinks come in three sizes: 8-ounce, 12-ounce, and 16-ounce, and prices are relatively cheap, ranging from $3.50-$12.
There are also breakfast and lunch bites including avocado toast, a yogurt power bowl, grilled cheese, flatbreads, sandwiches, muffins, cookies, and pastries, priced from $3 for cookies to $12 for a sandwich. There will also be both grab-and-go and seasonal items available.
They'll also offer workshops on topics like entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
“How consumers manage their money and interact with their banks is changing," Conte says. "Now that most people prefer the ease and convenience of digital banking, Capital One is also evolving to address and meet the needs of our customers.”