Sandwich News
Stoner-themed sandwich chain Cheba Hut to open first shop in McKinney
A hip sandwich restaurant chain is coming to McKinney: Cheba Hut, the unique sandwich shop and bar known for its toasted subs and laid-back atmosphere, will open its first McKinney location at 4610 W. University Dr., in a new strip center off 380.
According to a release, it'll open on November 10.
Cheba Hut was founded in 1998 and now has 80 locations across the country, including six already open across DFW in Fort Worth, Deep Ellum, Denton, Preston Trail Plaza, Arlington, and Mansfield.
The menu has about 30 signature sandwiches, including Jamaican Red (buffalo chicken, jalapeño, and hot sauce) and Acapulco Gold (chicken with BBQ sauce and Swiss cheese), plus salads and a selection of "munchies" such as Rice Krispy treats, loaded nachos, pretzel nuggets, and soups.
Customers can specify bread from a choice of white, wheat, or garlic herb; and can also order their sandwich in different sizes: from a 4-inch nug to an 8-inch pinner to a 12-inch blunt. Prices start at $7 for a small nug and top out at $15 for a large.
There's also a Kool‑Aid fountain and a full bar with signature stoner-themed cocktails such as Hash Can and Buzzed Bong Water.
The McKinney location is from franchisee Bhavik Bhakta, who also owns the location in Denton. For the McKinney store, he worked with Cheba Hut mainstay artist Finley on a mural that drew inspiration from Bhakta’s experience as a second-generation American.
“Cheba Hut hooked me years ago at Colorado festivals — the food, the vibe, the people,” Bhakta says in a statement. “Bringing that energy home has been a dream. I love that we’re able to give the shops some local flavor mixed with our own personal culture, including the McKinney mural, which nods to my family’s belief that food brings people together. But my real joy is watching guests ‘Tame the Munchies’ every day — and knowing we’re just getting started.”