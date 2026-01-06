Chef news
James Beard-nominated chef RJ Yoakum joins team at Dallas' Sushi Kozy
A local chef whose last tenure at a high-profile Dallas restaurant included both high acclaim and a mysterious departure is back in the kitchen: Chef RJ Yoakum has been named chef de cuisine of Michelin-recommended Sushi Kozy.
According to a release, his position at the omakase restaurant started January 3.
“Sushi Kozy is a place where tradition and creativity coexist,” says Yoakum in the release. “I’m excited to collaborate with this team to build an experience rooted in precision, seasonality, and a deep respect for the ingredients and the people behind them.”
After tenures at lauded restaurants such as The French Laundry in Napa and Angler in San Francisco, Yoakum was hired in 2023 as executive chef at Georgie, the buzzy restaurant in Dallas' Knox Street district. He quickly become a favorite of foodies and made Georgie a hot reservation.
During his time, Georgie nabbed a spot on the Michelin Guide's list of "Recommended" restaurants — one of 57 in Texas and 19 in the DFW area.
In addition, Yoakum himself earned a nomination in the 2025 James Beard Awards for "Emerging Chef - a chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability."
But in June 2025, Yoakum left Georgie at the request of Stephan Courseau, founder of Travis Street Hospitality and owner of Georgie, who said in a statement, "We recently became aware of multiple violations of company policy that do not align with our company's values."
Sushi Kozy, an upscale omakase restaurant, opened in 2025 in downtown Dallas from chef-owner Paul Ko, previously of Uchi. Sushi Kozy earned Michelin-Recommended status last fall.
"Rooted in the principles of kaiseki, Japan’s traditional multi-course dining style, Sushi Kozy offers a progression-driven experience that emphasizes balance, restraint, and artistry, the release says.
Ko says Yoakum brings teamwork, a pursuit of excellence, discipline, and a respect for sourcing to Sushi Kozy's omakase experience, and that they'll work together "to further refine the restaurant’s seasonal narrative."
“Sushi Kozy represents everything we value — intention, seasonality, and respect for craft,” says Ko. “RJ’s background and mindset align seamlessly with our philosophy, and his addition allows us to push forward thoughtfully while staying true to the soul of what we do.”
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.