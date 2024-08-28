Chocolate News
Swiss chocolate shop with more than 20 kinds of bark to open in Dallas
A new chocolate shop is coming to Dallas' NorthPark Center: Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned Swiss chocolate company famous for its bark, will open a store on Level One near Dillard's at suite 630. According to a release, the shop will open on Thursday, September 12.
The store will offer more than 85 varieties of artisanal chocolates, imported from Switzerland, including pralines, mini pralines, snacks, chocolate-covered popcorn, Tartuffi, chocolate tablets, and gifts.
The centerpiece will be their signature FrischSchoggi — "fresh chocolate" — counter, where customers can taste and select from more than 20 varieties of Läderach’s iconic hand-broken chocolate bark slabs in any size.
These feature combinations of white, milk and dark chocolate, whole roasted and caramelized nuts, and dried fruits.
Läderach controls the entire production and distribution — from the cocoa bean sourcing to the store counter — under the leadership of World Chocolate Master Elias Läderach. Chocolates are crafted in-house, from bean to bar, finished by hand, and shipped directly to Läderach’s 180+ stores worldwide.
“From our passionate staff to our irresistibly fresh, premium artisanal chocolate brought directly from Switzerland, Läderach offers the ultimate chocolate experience,” says Läderach North America president Warren Dunkelberger in a statement.
This will be Läderach’s 48th retail location in the U.S. and its fifth store in Texas joining stores Stonebriar Center in Frisco, which opened three years ago in 2021, and three stores in Houston, Houston Galleria, The Woodlands, and Houston Premium Outlets.
It'll also be the third chocolate shop at NorthPark, although it will offer a different take than the other two: Kate Weiser, the local small-batch chocolate maker, and See's Candies, the California-based chocolatier known for boxed assortments. Hey, there are two watch companies right next door to each other — Breitling and Swatch — on the same floor, co-existing peacefully. (Well, Swatch is currently closed for remodeling, but you get the idea.)
Läderach will host opening festivities at the new store on Thursday, September 12th with in-store giveaways for the first 100 customers and a free gift with purchase while supplies last.