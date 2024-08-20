A mixed-use development in Lewisville is adding a slew of new food & beverage spots: The Realm at Castle Hills, a 324-acre mixed-use development along SH 121 in Lewisville, is expanding its eating and drinking lineup with beer, pastries, coffee, pizza, gelato, tacos, and more.
According to a release, eight new concepts will come to the development. Once complete, The Realm will be almost an entire city unto its own, with 5,000 multifamily units; 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, & restaurants, a boutique hotel; a trail system, and an outdoor entertainment space.
The goal: To. position The Realm as a destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.
"We’re excited to be able to offer a range of options to the surrounding area," says Britton Lankford, development manager for Bright Realty. "We’ve created a dynamic hub at The Realm, and as foot traffic increases, it’s indicative of the vibrant community we have here."
New openings coming soon include:
- RT Bakery: The 1,507-square-foot European-style bakery will offer a variety of pastries and coffee.
- The Monk’s: Discover authentic flavors from China and India at this 3,869-square-foot restaurant, where dishes are expertly braised, blended, tossed, tempered, and stirred up.
- Voodoo Brewing Company: Immerse yourself in the craft beer scene at this 4,346-square-foot brewery, founded in 2005.
- Haraz Coffee: Be transported to the village of Haraz through the flavors of Yemeni coffee in this new 1,800-square-foot space complete with drive-thru for on-the-go options.
- Pizza Twist: Stateside-style pizza takes on the flavors of India with traditional, veggie, halal, vegan and gluten-free options in this 1,115-square-foot pizzeria.
- Tifa Chocolate & Gelato: Tifa Chocolate & Gelato offers a selection of handcrafted gelato in the 1,390 square feet restaurant, artisanal coffees, rich chocolates, and other sweet treats. It's your go-to coffee house fused with the warm, inviting charm of a neighborhood bistro.
- Fox House Bar & Grill: A welcoming atmosphere in a sprawling 3,689-square-foot eatery with a diverse menu of classic American dishes, craft beers, and specialty cocktails.
- The Dream Tacos: A 3,354-square-foot global fusion taco joint and cocktail lounge that blends French, Japanese, southern BBQ, southern East Asian and Mexican cuisine and infused a breakthrough tacos.
These new retailers will join current Realm tenants the Food Network-featured The London Baker; Little India, Indian grocery store and fine dining restaurant; Mochinut, a combination of an American doughnut and Japanese mochi; and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, offering coal fired, brick-oven pizza and calzones.
Plus other recent additions that include bagels, ice cream, Mexican food, and brunch:
- Marble Slab Creamery/Great American Cookies: Indulge in freshly made small-batch ice cream and cookies. The 1,600-square-foot shop offers ice cream cakes shakes and cookies!
- Bagel Bar: Enjoy handcrafted bagels, tasty spreads and a variety of beverages in the 1,186-square-foot retail space.
- Ked’s Artisan Ice Cream & Treats: Local boutique ice cream shop serves in regular and exotic flavors plus crepes, waffles, coffee, and boba tea. (There's also locations in Plano and Frisco.)
- Cocinero Mexican Restaurant: Restaurant serves Mexican, Tex-Mex, as well as American basics like burgers, plus a full bar, in a 3,800-square-foot space.
- Bluebonnet Brunch House: A 2,479-square-foot eatery known for its cozy atmosphere and delicious breakfast and brunch offerings.
The Realm also features Crescent Park, which has shaded seating, a water feature, and green space; plus an entire host of office buildings, rentals, condos, and apartments: Offices at the Realm, a nine-story office building with first-floor restaurants; Cottages at The Realm, an all-rental community with 72 single-family houses; Sojourn at The Realm, 80 condos over first-floor retail; and Valor at The Realm, Tapestry at The Realm, Discovery at The Realm and Olivian at The Realm, multifamily communities that include apartments and townhomes for rent and convenient first-floor retail.
